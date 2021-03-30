Log in
Entergy : Volunteers Make Local Homes Safer with Rebuilding Together New Orleans

03/30/2021 | 11:50am EDT
Insights > Entergy Volunteers Make Local Homes Safer with Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Entergy Volunteers Make Local Homes Safer with Rebuilding Together New Orleans
By: New Orleans Editorial Team

03/30/2021

At Entergy New Orleans, safety is a top priority. This mindset extends from the field, to the office, to home and to our communities. On Thursday, March 25, Entergy volunteers worked with our long-time community partners at Rebuilding Together New Orleans to help build a wheelchair ramp for a couple and provided additional home safety measures for families in New Orleans East.

Wilma Abney, a retired nurse, regained her ability to walk after falling in her home and becoming paralyzed a few years ago and her husband, Brain Abney, a retired U.S. Marine, recently returned to work after losing his job during the pandemic. The couple requested a ramp and other modifications to make their home safer and more accessible, so Wilma can move comfortably through their home.

'The wheelchair ramp will help me gain some independence around my home. I can come and go as I please, and not worry about missing a step, and it also helps ease my husband's mind when I am home alone, and he is at work,' said Mrs. Abney.

Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the New Orleans Pelicans also surprised the couple with a virtual visit from Pelican's Center Willy Hernangomez.

Rebuilding Together helps low-income families in communities across the city to live in comfort, safety and dignity by providing critical home repairs. Along with building accessibility ramps, the organization also installs grab bars, handrails, raised toilets and accessible showers in the home.

'New Orleans has faced unparalleled challenges over the years. That is why our decades-long partnership with Rebuilding Together New Orleans is vital to the continued growth of the city, creating stable, healthy living environments for residents. We're proud of the hard work our dedicated employee volunteers have done to deliver on our promise of being a partner to the customers we serve,' said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. 'We Power Life is not just a vision. It's how we go about our day to day work helping our local communities grow, thrive and be safe.'

New Orleans Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
