Entergy : Wendy Robinson Named to Top 100 Diversity Leaders in Energy

Insights > Wendy Robinson Named to Top 100 Diversity Leaders in Energy

By: Corporate Editorial Team

03/01/2021

Wendy Hickok Robinson, vice president and chief compliance officer for Entergy, was recognized as one of the Top 100 Diversity Leaders in Energy at the 2021 National Energy Inclusion Conference.

'In addition to her expertise and extraordinary background, Wendy continuously demonstrates a commitment to our company and community. Her collaborative nature inspires those around her and encourages inclusion, innovation and ownership,' said Marcus Brown, executive vice president and general counsel. 'This recognition as a diversity leader in energy exemplifies Wendy's professional leadership and remarkable service.'

Robinson also spoke on a panel about essential leadership skills alongside leaders from SBC Global, Vecta Environmental and CenterPoint Energy. The session explored how to navigate today's complex and rapidly changing workplace in order to improve work environments, performance and innovation. Robinson focused on the topics of ethical leadership and stakeholder engagement.

Hosted by the Energy Diversity & Inclusion Council, the conference examined tools and resources necessary to build a diverse workforce and remain competitive globally. The three-day event's roster of speakers featured more more than 60 industry professionals.

The Energy Diversity & Inclusion Council was founded in July 2020. The nonprofit aims to be the premier resource for energy companies looking to create real and measurable change through training, coaching and recruitment of talent.

Robinson's work at Entergy focuses on fostering an organizational culture of integrity and ethical decision-making. She also supports the company's efforts in diversity, inclusion and belonging. She previously served as an assistant general counsel and remains committed to Entergy's pro bono initiative that provides volunteer legal services throughout our service communities.