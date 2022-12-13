Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
118.35 USD   -0.04%
04:02pEntergy : prepared for colder months ahead
PU
12/12Entergy : Awards $75,000 to Grambling State University for Energy-Saving Projects
PU
12/07Cameron lng, entergy louisiana advance renewable energy service agreement
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : prepared for colder months ahead

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Insights > Entergy prepared for colder months ahead

Entergy prepared for colder months ahead
By: Corporate Editorial Team

12/13/2022

As hurricane season came to an official end on the last day of November, cooler temps are just starting to arrive with colder weather expected over the holidays and into the new year. Even if you live or work where extremely cold temperatures are rare, it's still important to be prepared for freezing and inclement weather.

We've learned to be ready for anything

Winter 2021 was reported as the coldest outbreak in the U.S. in more than 30 years. This February, parts of our service area experienced ice storms that brought high winds, freezing rains and ice accumulation.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, La Niña returns for the third consecutive year and as a result we can expect warmer-than-average temperatures for parts of the South, including areas along the Gulf Coast. The report also stated that December 2022 through February 2023 could be drier-than-average across the South bringing drought conditions to portions of our service area.

While weather can be unpredictable, we remain storm ready no matter the season. And, we've taken measures in advance to ensure we're winter-ready:

Unique readiness plans in place for each power plant

  • Performing early fall season assessments to identify and correct winterization deficiencies on sensitive plant equipment
  • Insulating critical equipment using improved methods and materials that allow them to withstand lower temperatures.
  • Insulating or draining piping with potential for standing water during normal operation, to prevent freezing and breaks.
  • Designing and building permanent windbreaks or enclosures to protect critical equipment and instrumentation.
  • Exploring the use of wireless instrument line monitoring systems to monitor temperatures of critical equipment.

Measures taken with transmission lines, facilities​

  • Inspecting and maintaining substations and transmission lines that are critical to Bulk Electric System reliability.​
  • Performing substation inspections in accordance with transmission management procedures.​
  • Identifying any potential equipment performance issues. ​
  • Teams test infrequently used generating units, such as the startup of emergency generators, where applicable, and check freeze protection circuits. ​

Critical systems and infrastructure prepared across the grid​

  • Inspecting and testing equipment that can be impacted by extreme cold such as gas-filled circuit breakers.​
  • Ensuring the readiness of assets that provide electric service to critical gas infrastructure and other points of delivery that are vital to support generation reliability and resiliency.​

We're storm ready, 365 days a year

When a weather threat arises, we ramp up support. We use forecasts and computer models based on experience with previous storms to predict an estimated number and duration of outages that could possibly occur. Based on those estimates, the company calls on restoration workers from around the country to restore power as safely and quickly as possible for our customers. Entergy continuously plans and improves the process of assessing damage, positioning personnel in the right place with the required materials to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

We take steps to maintain and control vegetation across our service area, completing annual clearing of right-of-way areas to minimize the impact from fallen trees or branches following a storm. Prior to storms impacting our area, vegetation crews perform pre-storm patrols of circuits to mitigate any imminent threats within the right of way. Our year-round storm preparations include the vegetation management program and the targeted "ground to sky" vegetation trimming, which removes tree limbs that would normally have been above the power line. We also use artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to help predict when trimming may be needed.

Customers should prepare now

Being prepared can help keep you safe. Get ready before weather threatens your area by having an emergency plan in place. Find safekeeping resources on our Storm Center:

Corporate Editorial Team

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
