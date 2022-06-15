News Center > Entergy proposes ways to manage costs, receive utility bill assistance

For Immediate Release

06/15/2022

Contact Lee Sabatini | 504-576-4132 | lsabati@entergy.com David Freese | 504-576-4132 | dfreese@entergy.com

Summer heat can increase power usage and bills

NEW ORLEANS - There are many factors that can impact your utility bills including the summer heat, which often sends us lowering the temperature on our thermostat and pushing the air conditioner into overdrive. Remember, taking steps like this to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase your electricity usage and, subsequently, your bill.

But there are ways to stay comfortable and keep your bills affordable! Entergy recently provided energy efficiency tips like closing blinds and curtains and keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. At a time when natural gas prices are high, these free or low-cost steps can go a long way in conserving energy; however, if you have already received a high bill, here are six helpful options to consider in managing costs or receiving assistance:

Level Billing - Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

- Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. Pick-A-Date - Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.

- Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow. Deferred Payment - Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

- Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Payment Extension - Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.

- Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy. Power to Care - Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

- Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. LIHEAP - LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply for assistance, visit the Louisiana Housing Corporation's energy assistance page.

Entergy encourages customers download the company's mobile phone app to monitor usage (if you have a smart meter), among other steps, to be more energy efficient before the next bill arrives.

And aside from the do-it-yourself tips we offer, the company's energy efficiency programs can help. They offer free in-home energy assessments and rebates to help reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, insulation, air sealing and duct sealing.

Customers also can purchase energy efficiency products and upgrades through an online marketplace. Entergy Louisiana customers can visit Entergy Solutions - An Entergy Louisiana program at EntergySolutionsLA.com and Entergy New Orleans customers can visit Energy Smart - A New Orleans Program at EnergySmartNOLA.info.

Customers who are behind on bill payments or have a concern about their bill should reach out to the company either online or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Our representatives can investigate your account or describe available bill help options that may work best for you and your family's specific case.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.