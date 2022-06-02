Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 03:25:42 pm EDT
120.06 USD   -0.10%
02:32pENTERGY : providing $1 million to help jumpstart LCTCS implementation of MJ Foster Promise Program
PU
06/01ENTERGY : Texas is ready for hurricane season
PU
05/31ENTERGY : is ready for hurricane season
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : providing $1 million to help jumpstart LCTCS implementation of MJ Foster Promise Program

06/02/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Entergy providing $1 million to help jumpstart LCTCS implementation of MJ Foster Promise Program

For Immediate Release
Entergy providing $1 million to help jumpstart LCTCS implementation of MJ Foster Promise Program

06/02/2022

Contact
David Freese|504-576-4132|dfreese@entergy.com

Program will help Louisiana residents attend college and receive training for high-demand jobs

BATON ROUGE - Entergy Louisiana is committed to helping develop the workforce of the future by supporting education initiatives that tap into the rich diversity of the communities it serves.

The company announced today that it will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Foundation to help jumpstart the MJ Foster Promise Program, a financial aid program funded by the State of Louisiana that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors.

Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May was joined during the announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter-Reed, LCTCS President Monty Sullivan, and LCTCS Director of Advancement Tarie Roberson. The group discussed how the MJ Foster Promise Program was developed, supporting legislation and what the program solves.

According to LCTCS, tens of thousands more adults will need to earn credentials beyond high school to fill jobs in Louisiana over the next decade. The MJ Foster Promise Program, a new $10.5 million state fund, was created to address that need by providing financial assistance to low-income residents who are 21 years or older and seek credentials required for employment in workforce areas like construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

"Over the last six years we have made higher education and workforce development a top priority with record investments spanning faculty pay increases to facility improvements to the creation and passage of the MJ Foster Promise Program," said Edwards. "This promise program will help remove the financial barriers for our adult citizens to access the life changing training and career preparation that occurs at our community and technical colleges. Today's announcement is yet another example of public-private partnerships that works for the people of Louisiana and the state's economy, and thank you to Entergy for its generous contribution to this vitally important initiative."

Nearly 24% of Louisiana residents, LCTCS says, hold a high school diploma or less, and receiving training opportunities offered at the state's community and technical colleges could create a better quality of life for them and their families.

"We have extensively researched the educational attainment of working age adults in Louisiana, and the data is clear that we must invest in, support, and develop the 1.1 million adults who lack the skills to participate in state's evolving economy, and the Foster Promise Program is the initial long-term strategy to upskill our people," said Sullivan. "We are grateful to the leadership of the legislature and Governor Edwards for their continued support of workforce development. Coupled with this generous investment from Entergy we will continue working statewide to improve the student experience and growing the pool of qualified and skilled adults.

Entergy's multi-year contribution will help LCTCS roll out the MJ Foster Promise Program by funding efforts to:

  • Reach qualifying residents and encourage them to take advantage of the program
  • Enhance student support services as well as the onboarding process
  • Improve infrastructure supporting enrollment and connecting students with social services
  • Supplement training equipment

"Education is critical to providing opportunities and a better quality of life for our communities," May said. "That's why we're so proud to support LCTCS' implementation of the MJ Foster Promise Program. Good things happen when we all prosper, when we all succeed, and with the right support, I believe that is exactly what this program can accomplish."

He added, "This is another example of local, state and private partnerships at work to create a brighter future for Louisiana. We look forward to seeing many more in our communities enter the workforce and take advantage of available quality jobs in Louisiana."

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

About Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation

The LCTCS Foundation leads and inspires private support for Louisiana's community and technical colleges to ensure excellence in meeting the educational and workforce needs of students, businesses and communities. Our work ensures that Louisiana provides pathways to prosperity for its citizens and attracts business and industry because of its high-quality workforce. Our diverse initiatives have maintained one key theme: providing greater access to excellent higher education options for all of our citizens.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:32pENTERGY : providing $1 million to help jumpstart LCTCS implementation of MJ Foster Promise..
PU
06/01ENTERGY : Texas is ready for hurricane season
PU
05/31ENTERGY : is ready for hurricane season
PU
05/27ENTERGY : Mississippi to bring Sunflower Solar Station online
PU
05/26ENTERGY : Texas is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry about
PU
05/23ENTERGY : Helping Create More Vibrant Economy in Greater New Orleans
PU
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Entergy to $111 From $115, Maintains Underweigh..
MT
05/23Entergy's Palisades team finishes strong as facility shuts down
AQ
05/20In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant
RE
05/20Entergy shuts down Michigan nuclear power plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 171 M - -
Net income 2022 1 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 24 442 M 24 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 120,18 $
Average target price 128,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION6.68%24 442
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.41%149 636
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.26%85 975
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.32%80 274
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.18%73 409
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.20%67 987