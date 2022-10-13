News Center > Entergy providing power to Crowley vessels at the Port of Lake Charles

For Immediate Release

10/13/2022

Shore power provides customer solutions and helps protect the environment

LAKE CHARLES - To help deliver customer solutions and protect the environment, Entergy Louisiana has expanded its shore power capabilities so that Crowley vessels operating out of the Port of Lake Charles have a more sustainable and low-emission option while docked.

Shore power is an idle-reduction technology that enables vessels to connect to electricity rather than run on fossil fuels when not in service, resulting in lower emissions and noise due to reduced engine use.

This is the second shore power project Entergy has completed along the Gulf Coast, with the first being launched at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish.

"We're proud to have partnered with Crowley and the Port of Lake Charles to bring shore power to southwest Louisiana," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "Like us, our customers are working hard to make their operations cleaner, and this is just one way our company can help them accomplish their sustainability goals and better the communities we serve."

Initially, the project will support four Crowley ocean-class tugboats, and the Port estimates it will reduce net carbon dioxide emissions by more than 500 metric tons per year.

"Partnerships are essential to reach our decarbonization goals in maritime and working with Entergy and the Port of Lake Charles to initiate shore power for our ocean-class workboats helps in decreasing our environmental impact," said Matt Yacavone, Crowley Shipping senior vice president and general manager. "Using shore power to reduce emissions aligns with our overall sustainability strategy and advances our journey to reach our net-zero emission goal by 2050 and help the communities and customers we serve."

"The Port of Lake Charles is excited about this new project to better serve our customers and to help reduce local emissions," said Richert Self, Port of Lake Charles executive director. "Shore power saves consumption of fuel that would otherwise be used to power vessels while docked - and that reduces air pollution from the consumption of that fuel."

Customers using shore power provided by Entergy can reduce net emissions by drawing power produced by the utility's clean generating fleet. In 2001, the company was the first U.S. utility to voluntarily set goals to stabilize emissions, and in 2020, committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To learn more about Entergy's commitment to decarbonization, visit entergy.com/environment/.

