Insights > Entergy sponsors Blue Bikes Hub in downtown New Orleans

By: Matthew Bennett • Louisiana Communications

02/04/2022

With warm weather, a flat landscape and more than 100 miles of dedicated bike paths made possible through a unique public-private partnership between Entergy, the City of New Orleans and the Louisiana Public Health Institute have combined to make New Orleans one of the top 10 cities in the United States for cycling. Entergy is continuing to ensure that more wheels are on the ground each year through its continued support for bicycle infrastructure. On Jan. 26, Entergy unveiled a sponsored Blue Bikes Hub in front of the Entergy Corporate building on Loyola Avenue.

Blue Bikesis an affordable bikeshare program based in New Orleans, comprised of hundreds of pedal-assist e-bikes that can be rented and dropped off at any rack across the city.

"Blue Bikes would not be possible without the support of community members and local organizations working together to ensure that residents and visitors of New Orleans have access to environmentally-friendly, safe and equitable transportation," said Geoff Coats, CEO of Blue Krewe - the local nonprofit that manages Blue Bikes. "We are excited to celebrate not just Entergy New Orleans' sponsorship of the Blue Bikes Hub on Loyola Avenue, but also the company's commitment to the long-term sustainability of this important community asset for the greater New Orleans region."

Biking has emerged as a reliable means of transportation in New Orleans over the last two decades. Entergy was instrumental in nurturing that growth from fewer than 11 miles of bike lanes pre-Katrina. The Blue Bikes sponsorship is just one of many partnerships the company has established through the years to promote the growing industry.

"There are a number of ways Entergy New Orleans is working with companies to have positive impacts on the environment, and this partnership is a great example," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "Not only is biking an effective way to improve mental and physical health, but it's an opportunity for all New Orleanians to ride toward a cleaner, greener, healthier future."

Here are a few of Entergy's successful pro-biking initiatives:

In 2006, Entergy partnered with the Louisiana Public Health Institute and the City of New Orleans to provide a 5-year fund to pay the salary of a bike engineer who designed and oversaw the construction of more than 130 miles of bike lanes.

In 2011, Entergy teamed up with Bike Easy to create NOLA Bike to Work Day to encourage New Orleanians to try new bike lanes and explore environmentally friendly commuting options. Entergy continues to sponsor the event, which has grown every year since its inception.

In 2013, Entergy and Bike Easy launched the Super Bowl Bike Share pilot program to provide fans attending Super Bowl XLVII with a clean transportation option.

In 2015, Entergy sponsored the first Bike the Big Easy event, enabling thousands of cyclers to ride on closed streets through historic New Orleans neighborhoods. The event is scheduled to take place again in 2022 after being put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, Entergy presented the annual NOLA Bike Challenge Month, where bikers are given a platform to track their miles and earn prizes.