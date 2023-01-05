News Center > Entergy statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.

For Immediate Release

01/05/2023

Contact Neal Kirby (Media) | 504-576-4238 | nkirby@entergy.com

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy released the following statement today on the motion filed by retail regulators to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on claims against System Energy Resources, Inc., the Entergy subsidiary that owns the majority of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station.

"We are following the FERC's regulatory process and plan to file a compliance report detailing the refunds that we believe are required by the FERC order. We will seek rehearing of the FERC's decision regarding the SERI sale-leaseback renewal and any further action relative to the FERC order that SERI believes appropriate. As we've consistently said, SERI's tax strategy was conducted in the best interest of our customers and ultimately saved millions of dollars in operating expenses. Those cost savings have already been passed on to our customers, and we believe we have already paid the refunds due under the remedy FERC outlined on the uncertain tax positions taken by SERI. We continue to believe a global settlement of all the SERI dockets at FERC is in the best interest of all parties. We encourage our regulators to work with us and resolve the outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers."