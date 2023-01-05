Advanced search
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2023-01-05 pm EST
103.78 USD   -4.98%
01/05/2023 | 02:48pm EST

Entergy : statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.
PU
01/03BofA Securities Downgrades Entergy to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $119
MT
2022Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues key orders regarding System Energy Resources, Inc.
PR
Entergy : statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.

01/05/2023 | 02:48pm EST
News Center > Entergy statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.

For Immediate Release
Entergy statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.

01/05/2023

Neal Kirby (Media)|504-576-4238|nkirby@entergy.com

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy released the following statement today on the motion filed by retail regulators to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on claims against System Energy Resources, Inc., the Entergy subsidiary that owns the majority of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station.

"We are following the FERC's regulatory process and plan to file a compliance report detailing the refunds that we believe are required by the FERC order. We will seek rehearing of the FERC's decision regarding the SERI sale-leaseback renewal and any further action relative to the FERC order that SERI believes appropriate. As we've consistently said, SERI's tax strategy was conducted in the best interest of our customers and ultimately saved millions of dollars in operating expenses. Those cost savings have already been passed on to our customers, and we believe we have already paid the refunds due under the remedy FERC outlined on the uncertain tax positions taken by SERI. We continue to believe a global settlement of all the SERI dockets at FERC is in the best interest of all parties. We encourage our regulators to work with us and resolve the outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers."

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
