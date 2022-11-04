Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
110.44 USD   +1.00%
Entergy to participate in 57th EEI Financial Conference

11/04/2022 | 11:01am EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy CEO Drew Marsh and members of Entergy's executive team plan to participate in investor meetings from Sunday, Nov. 13 to Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, during the 57th Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference. Handout materials will be posted Friday, Nov. 11 to Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-to-participate-in-57th-eei-financial-conference-301669043.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


