  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:37 2023-02-09 am EST
104.68 USD   +0.14%
Entergy to report 2022 financial results on Feb. 16
PR
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Entergy : Energy Smart launches 25% incentive bonus on energy-saving projects for New Orleans businesses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy to report 2022 financial results on Feb. 16

02/09/2023 | 11:01am EST
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will report its 2022 financial results before the market opens Thursday, Feb. 16.

Drew Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and company leaders invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy's financial results at 10 a.m. Central time the same day. Visit entergy.com/investors for information on how to access the webcast, including instructions on how to register to participate by telephone.

The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-to-report-2022-financial-results-on-feb-16-301741697.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
