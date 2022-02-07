Log in
Entergy : unveils new brand identity, logo with a focus on the future

02/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
News Center > Entergy unveils new brand identity, logo with a focus on the future

For Immediate Release
Entergy unveils new brand identity, logo with a focus on the future

02/07/2022

Contact
Neal Kirby (Media)|504-576-4238|nkirby@entergy.com
Bill Abler (Investor Relations)|504-576-3097|wabler@entergy.com
Refreshed visual identity symbolizes aspiration to become the premier utility for everyone

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy today revealed its new corporate brand and a refreshed logo. The introduction of the new brand reflects our aspiration to become the premier electric utility and deliver a cleaner, brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

"At Entergy, we've had the privilege of providing safe, affordable and reliable energy that has powered millions of lives for more than a century," said Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and chief executive officer. "But we're not resting there. We are proactively transforming our company to meet new opportunities. We're evolving to ensure Entergy becomes a driving force for innovation and cutting-edge products and services. And we are accelerating our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while partnering with our customers to support their own environmental goals, leading to a cleaner and better future for all our stakeholders."

We are building an integrated customer-centric organization that will help cultivate positive relationships and open communication with our customers. We are deploying new products and services to help families and businesses achieve their desired outcomes. To take the next step on this journey, we recognize the importance of delighting all our stakeholders by consistently delivering:

  • Positive customer interactions.
  • High levels of service.
  • Strong reliability and swift restoration.
  • Superior and affordable products and services.
  • Highly skilled and engaged employees.
  • Industry-leading financial performance.

As we continue our transformation to the premier utility, a refreshed visual brand will help communicate our aspirations as a company.

The updated appearance of our logo, which hasn't been changed in more than 30 years, honors Entergy's treasured history while setting new ambitions for the future. The vibrant colors of the logo convey our innovative, customer-focused mindset. It reflects the rich textures of our Gulf South home with warmth, respect and honesty. This new visual identity seeks to empower everyone, meeting people where they are and serving as a catalyst for the future.

The full implementation of our visual transformation is expected to take several months, including on outdoor signage, fleet vehicles, bucket trucks and elsewhere. To learn more about Entergy's new look and when to expect seeing changes, visit entergy.com/newlook.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million families and businesses across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

-30-

Tags
Corporate

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
