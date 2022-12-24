Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
113.43 USD   +0.65%
02:12pEntergy : Statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders on System Energy Resources, Inc.
PU
01:22pEntergy Winter Storm Restoration Update – 12/24/22, 12 : 00 p.m.
PU
12/23Entergy Texas Arctic Blast Update – 12/23/2022, 1 : 30 p.m.
PU
Entergy winter storm restoration update – 12/24/22, 12:00 p.m.

12/24/2022 | 01:22pm EST
Insights > Entergy winter storm restoration update - 12/24/22, 12:00 p.m.

Entergy winter storm restoration update - 12/24/22, 12:00 p.m.
By: Corporate Editorial Team

12/24/2022

Entergy crews continue to restore power to customers impacted by extreme cold temperatures. Record and near-record low temperatures brought sustained hard freezes across our four-state Entergy service area. Restoration is well underway, while continued damage assessments continue in areas impacted the most.

The extreme winter weather disrupted electrical service for approximately 54,000 Entergy customers at its height yesterday. As of 11:15 a.m., we have restored power to nearly 94% of our customers. Our crews will continue safely working until everyone's power is restored.

Current Outages

Peak Outages

Restored

% Restored

Entergy Arkansas

380

12,600

12,220

96%

Entergy Louisiana

1,700

16,000

14,300

89%

Entergy New Orleans

75

940

865

92%

Entergy Mississippi

830

9,800

8,960

91%

Entergy Texas

4,100

18,500

14,400

78%

Total Entergy System

9,620

54,000

50,745

94%

Storm preparations are performed 365 days/year.

Entergy continually reviews its data and processes and has identified ways to be more prepared for prolonged freezes. Read more on our winter preparedness here.

Cold weather restoration is handled differently.

We use a methodical and calculated process in bringing customers back online after an outage in very cold weather, regardless of whether the initial cause of the outage was specifically weather-related.

  • Rather than simply energizing an entire power line all at once, we must bring customers back online one section at a time to avoid damage to the system and making the situation worse.
  • During cold temperature extremes, customers tend to use a lot of electricity to keep heating or other devices running. Electric heaters often will run continuously, creating a constant power demand.
  • When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when service is restored.
  • We have devices that protect our system during times of normal, day-to-day operations and power demand. During weather extremes, we must change our processes to protect our system and restore power in a way that best ensures safety and reliability for our customers.
  • Restoring all customers on the same power line simultaneously can create large, instantaneous power demands. The instant demand could be higher than the built-in protective devices on a line were designed to handle.
  • During this extreme cold weather conditions, these specific restoration challenges are experienced not just by Entergy, but throughout the industry and the country.
  • Customers without power can help by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances on to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.

Customers should report their outages.

  • Customers may download our app for iPhone or Android and use it to report an outage or check if power is restored on their street. To download the free app, access your app store or visit: com/app.
  • You can also sign up to receive our notifications and enable two-way texting. Once registered (instructions above), text OUT to 36778 to report an outage or STAT for the status of your power outage.
  • Customers can report an outage on our website, by visiting the myEntergy You can first log into your online account or submit as a guest.
  • Customers may experience delays when calling our telephone centers when severe weather strikes. We encourage them to use the other quick and easy options available to report an outage, but they may call us at 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Several online resources are available to help you stay safe during severe winter weather.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
