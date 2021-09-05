Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hurricane Ida Daily News Conference - 9/5/21 @ 9:30 a.m.

09/05/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Hurricane Ida Daily News Conference - 9/5/21 @ 9:30 a.m.

09/05/2021

As we begin the second week of restoring power to those who lost it due to Hurricane Ida, we are encouraged by the fact that damage assessment is 100% complete and we have restored power to 39% of our customers who can take it. In total, 349,000 of the more than 900,000 Louisiana customers who lost power due to the storm have been restored and a lot more progress has been made overnight. However, the level of destruction and devastation to the grid is unprecedented, and as we progress further into the restoration effort, our challenges will increase.

Yesterday, we were able to access our hardest-hit areas in the Bayou Region, including Grand Isle. Crews assessed damage and we are putting our restoration plan in place. We have fully restored all customers in Iberville Parish who can safely accept it--the first region to reach full restoration following Ida.

If you evacuated and are making plans to return to your home, having power is just one thing to take into consideration. Ultimately, you should follow the guidance from local leaders on when it is safe and prudent to return.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:18pU.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida
RE
02:42pHURRICANE IDA DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE : 30 a.m.
PU
12:52pENTERGY : System Hurricane Ida Update – 9/5/21 @ 11 a.m.
PU
11:52aHURRICANE IDA'S WRATH : Record-Breaking Numbers and Unique Obstacles
PU
11:12aENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Hurricane Ida, Thunderstorms Restoration –..
PU
09/04ENTERGY : System Hurricane Ida Update – 9/4/21 @ 6 p.m.
PU
09/04U.S. offshore oil recovery begins with ports, refineries restarting
RE
09/04ENTERGY : Tangipahoa Parish Restoration - Sept. 4, 2021
PU
09/04ENTERGY SYSTEM HURRICANE IDA UPDATE : 45 a.m.
PU
09/04ENTERGY : Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 787 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 22 619 M 22 619 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 112,56 $
Average target price 120,31 $
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION12.74%22 619
NEXTERA ENERGY11.07%168 103
ENEL S.P.A.-6.69%93 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.42%81 304
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.79%77 457
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.82%70 168