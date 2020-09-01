Insights > Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 9/1/20 @ 4:30 p.m.

09/01/2020

Laura-related outages have been restored in Arkansas and Mississippi. Remaining outages in Texas will be restored in early September. Restoration continues for customers in Louisiana, but those in Lake Charles, and Cameron and Calcasieu parishes face weeks without electrical power.

Our restoration workers have restored 74% of the electrical power outages caused by Hurricane Laura. Our workforce will continue its safe, quick work until everyone's power is restored.

Outage and restoration information at 4:30 p.m. included:

Current Outages Peak Outages Restored % Restored Arkansas 0 47,500 47,500 100% Louisiana 128,392 270,900 142,508 53% Mississippi 0 6,300 6,300 100% Texas 28,772 291,300 262,528 90% System 157,164 616,000 458,836 74%

Entergy's distribution and transmission systems have suffered extensive damage. Key transmission lines are out of service that will affect service restoration until they return.

Louisiana Update

Severe transmission system damage in and around Lake Charles and in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes prevents bringing power into the area.

The damage assessment process is now complete, with the hardest-hit areas of Lake Charles and Calcasieu and Cameron parishes having approximately 6,637 poles, 11,886 spans of wire and 2,926 transformers damaged.

We have thousands of restoration workers in Lake Charles and the Cameron and Calcasieu parishes area. Our logistics team continues acquiring hotel rooms and mobile sleeping units to house and feed the thousands of restoration workers helping restore service for our customers. Some workers in southeast Texas will be redirected to southwest Louisiana, riding on buses to and from the work areas.

We have made great progress restoring customers in north Louisiana. We returned several substations to service which will allow us to better assess distribution damage and provide estimated restoration times for those customers. Crews are expected to restore all customers in north Louisiana who can safely take power by Thursday night.

There are approximately 4,900 customers remaining out in the Jennings area. More damage was found in the Jennings area Monday that is affecting approximately 1,000 customers. The remaining 3,800 customers are served from a substation that is not re-energized and we are still working on the transmission line. We do not have an estimated time of restoration for those 3,800 customers.

We use peak outages, which measure a moment in time, to indicate our restoration progress. Over the course of the storm and our restoration, the company has restored 335,145 individual outages in Louisiana as of 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

