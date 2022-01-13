Insights > MLK: There's Power in Serving Others

By: Corporate Editorial Team

01/13/2022

At Entergy, we are helping to keep the dream alive through community service. As our neighbors across the Gulf South celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, we encourage our employees to use that time to give back to the communities we serve. As the late Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

Dr. King's service to others was through acts of civil disobedience. His life's work led to the signing of important legislation including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Service to others empowers individuals, strengthens communities, creates solutions and moves us closer to the dream of equality for all. Service breaks down barriers by bringing people from different backgrounds together, and it benefits those who choose to serve their community.

It's important for Entergy and our employees to give back to the communities where we live and work. They are helping to rebuild after storm damage, tutoring students in after-school programs, picking up trash, planting trees, or sorting food and packing boxes for the Second Harvest community food bank.

MLK Day of Service supports our company's mission to create sustainable value for our communities through volunteerism and philanthropy.