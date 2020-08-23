Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/21 04:10:00 pm
98.13 USD   +0.43%
04:20pPOTENTIAL TROPICAL WEATHER EVENT : Texas
PU
01:10pENTERGY : Preparing for Laura and Marco
PU
08/22ENTERGY : We are Preparing for Potential Tropical Weather
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Potential Tropical Weather Event: Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Insights > Potential Tropical Weather Event: Texas

Potential Tropical Weather Event: Texas
By: Texas Editorial Team

08/23/2020

Potential Tropical Weather Event

August 23, 2020

TEXAS

Entergy Texas continues to monitor the weather forecasts for both tropical storms Laura and Marco in the Gulf of Mexico. Both storm systems have the potential for severe storms and high winds which may cause power outages in southeast Texas as early as Tuesday and continuing through the week.

As we prepare for severe weather, we are working to ensure we have the people and resources to respond to outages safely, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews are ready to respond safely and efficiently. However, restoration times may be extended if outages are widespread.

For the safety of our crews, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

For additional preparation tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1 800 9OUTAGE or1 800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.
  • Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.
  • We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:
    • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com.
    • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
    • Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy.
    • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.
Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 20:19:58 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
04:20pPOTENTIAL TROPICAL WEATHER EVENT : Texas
PU
01:10pENTERGY : Preparing for Laura and Marco
PU
08/22ENTERGY : We are Preparing for Potential Tropical Weather
PU
08/20ENTERGY : Texas Urges Customers to Prepare this Hurricane Season
PU
08/20ENTERGY : Arkansas Tree Giveaway Helps Customers Save Energy, Make Memories
AQ
08/19ENTERGY : New Orleans Helps Meet Electricity Demand with Demand Response Technol..
AQ
08/19ENTERGY : Mississippi Offers More Payment Options for Customers
AQ
08/18ENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Restoration Efforts
PU
08/17ENTERGY : Restoration Efforts Underway in Mississippi Following Sunday Evening S..
PU
08/17ENTERGY : Arkansas Plans Fourth Solar-generation Resource, Walnut Bend, Near Bri..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 752 M - -
Net income 2020 1 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 19 647 M 19 647 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 115,89 $
Last Close Price 98,13 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-18.09%19 647
NEXTERA ENERGY16.62%138 281
ENEL S.P.A.9.32%92 575
IBERDROLA17.81%79 498
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.05%65 999
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.19%59 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group