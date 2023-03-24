Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Texas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETI.PR   US29365T3023

ENTERGY TEXAS, INC.

(ETI.PR)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:13:28 2023-03-23 pm EDT
25.13 USD   -0.12%
04:36pEntergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
PR
03/17Entergy Texas Launches Child Savings Account Program
AQ
03/03EPC Consortium of Sargent & Lundy, TIC, and Mitsubishi Power to Build Entergy Texas' New, Cleaner, and More Reliable Power Station
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

03/24/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) provides electricity to nearly 500,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-texas-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301781227.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ENTERGY TEXAS, INC.
04:36pEntergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
PR
03/17Entergy Texas Launches Child Savings Account Program
AQ
03/03EPC Consortium of Sargent & Lundy, TIC, and Mitsubishi Power to Build Entergy Texas' Ne..
AQ
02/24ENTERGY CORP /DE/ - 10-K - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2022Entergy Texas President and CEO Receives Award for Championing Diversity, Equity and In..
AQ
2022Entergy Texas President and CEO receives award for championing diversity, equity and in..
AQ
2022Entergy Texas continues bill assistance by expediting $2.7 million in security deposit ..
AQ
2022Entergy Texas and New Fortress Energy partner to advance hydrogen economy in Southeast ..
AQ
2022Entergy Texas announces new leaders in customer service and industrial accounts
AQ
2022Entergy Texas ofrece un credito en la factura para ayudar a los clientes con facturas e..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer