Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTFU   KYG3137C1226

ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.

(ENTFU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise 4 0 Technology Acquisition : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 9, 2021 - Form 8-K

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, December 6, 2021 -- Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares") and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols "ENTF" and "ENTFW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ENTFU."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Eric Benhamou
Chris Paisley
Ron Sege
Yash Hemaraj
619.736.6855
info@ent40acquisitioncorp.com

Disclaimer

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
06:12aENTERPRISE 4 0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordin..
PU
06:04aENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
12/06Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class..
GL
12/06Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class..
GL
12/02ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
10/27ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/22ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregis..
AQ
10/21ENTERPRISE 4 0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : Raises Gross Proceeds of $300 Million Through IPO
MT
10/21ENTERPRISE 4 0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITIO : .0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $..
GL
10/21Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $7 million i..
CI
More news
Chart ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Eric A. Benhamou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Paisley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ronald A. Sege Chief Operating Officer
Kim Le Independent Director
Sudhakar Ramakrishna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE 4.0 TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%385
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)47.88%72 996
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.02%24 737
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA17.62%16 380
HAL TRUST23.63%13 901
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-0.22%12 894