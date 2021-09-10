Log in
    EBTC   US2936681095

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

(EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp : Bank recognized at BBJ's Corporate Citizenship Summit

09/10/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
Enterprise Bank was again recognized at the Boston Business Journal's 'Corporate Citizenship Summit' on September 9, ranking #3 for the highest average hours (35.96 per employee) in community service and #51 in the state for corporate philanthropy. The 'Corporate Citizenship Summit' is an annual event that recognizes Massachusetts' most philanthropic companies. The event was held in a virtual format again this year.

Alison Burns, Community Relations and Customer Experience Officer, SVP, thanked the Enterprise Bank team members for their commitment, passion, and dedication to our communities, adding, 'This special recognition is really a tribute to our team members who make such a difference in the lives of so many. 2020 was a year like no other and your commitment to our communities never wavered. We are proud of our Enterprise Team, and we are extremely grateful for all they do every day in the communities where we work and live.'

Burns added, 'Enterprise Bank's stated purpose is 'To make a positive difference in the lives of the individuals, businesses, and communities we so passionately serve, and to play an active role in making every community in which we operate a better place to live and work.' It is gratifying to see our team members embrace this purpose year after year.'

Enterprise Bank team members are known for volunteering to help their communities.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 19:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 135 M - -
Net income 2020 31,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 387 M 387 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
John P. Clancy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Main President & Director
Joseph R. Lussier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
George L. Duncan Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Irish Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.27.40%387
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.73%475 684
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.04%344 422
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.13%247 636
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%205 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.04%184 829