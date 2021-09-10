Enterprise Bancorp : Bank recognized at BBJ's Corporate Citizenship Summit

September 10, 2021 Enterprise Bank recognized at BBJ's Corporate Citizenship Summit Share

Enterprise Bank was again recognized at the Boston Business Journal's 'Corporate Citizenship Summit' on September 9, ranking #3 for the highest average hours (35.96 per employee) in community service and #51 in the state for corporate philanthropy. The 'Corporate Citizenship Summit' is an annual event that recognizes Massachusetts' most philanthropic companies. The event was held in a virtual format again this year.

Alison Burns, Community Relations and Customer Experience Officer, SVP, thanked the Enterprise Bank team members for their commitment, passion, and dedication to our communities, adding, 'This special recognition is really a tribute to our team members who make such a difference in the lives of so many. 2020 was a year like no other and your commitment to our communities never wavered. We are proud of our Enterprise Team, and we are extremely grateful for all they do every day in the communities where we work and live.'

Burns added, 'Enterprise Bank's stated purpose is 'To make a positive difference in the lives of the individuals, businesses, and communities we so passionately serve, and to play an active role in making every community in which we operate a better place to live and work.' It is gratifying to see our team members embrace this purpose year after year.'

Enterprise Bank team members are known for volunteering to help their communities.