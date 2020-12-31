Log in
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Enterprise Bancorp : COVID-19 Resources Available

12/31/2020 | 10:49am EST
December 31, 2020 COVID-19 Resources Available Share BOOKMARK THIS PAGE FOR UPDATED RESOURCES, LINKS, AND INFORMATION

As a reminder, you can conduct your banking remotely from your home or office - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - with our online and mobile banking options. Features include live chat, mobile check deposit, bill payment, person to person payment, the ability to check account balances and make transfers. To contact our Customer Service Center with an inquiry, call 877-671-2265 or, to connect to Telephone Banking call 800-464-2265. To learn more about our remote banking options, use these links:

Personal Online BankingPersonal Mobile BankingBusiness Online BankingBusiness Mobile Banking

We Are Here to Work With You

These are challenging times and we want you to know that Enterprise Bank is here to work with you. We understand that you may be facing financial hardship and uncertainty due to this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Our bankers are available to review your individual situation and help determine the appropriate solutions.LEARN MORE

Small Business Debt Relief Program - As part of the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) debt relief efforts under the CARES Act, the SBA will automatically pay 6 months of the principal and interest payments due on SBA 7(a) and SBA Express Loans in regular servicing status. LEARN MORE

Recovery Checks from the United States Government - Visit the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Economic Impact PAYMENT PORTALfor your status. You can also log into your Enterprise Bank Online Banking account or download our Mobile Banking App to check the status of your account at any time. Links to access our Online Banking and Mobile Apps are called out at top of this page.

Attention Enterprise Bank Credit Cardmembers -Support is available if you are experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19. Solutions will depend on each cardmembers' unique situation. Please contact Cardmember Services by calling the number on the back of the credit card for assistance. As always, you can also manage your account online or via the mobile app. Or, visit MYACCOUNTACCESS.COMfor more information. The creditor and issuer of these Cards is Elan Financial Services, Inc. Rewards and benefits are provided by Elan Financial Services.

Federal, State, and Local Resources:

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, there are resources becoming available from federal, state, and local organizations for businesses and individuals.

COVID-19 Fraud Awareness Tips | March 23, 2020

In times of crisis, scammers like to take advantage of people. CLICK HERE for a few tips.

Stay safe on social media and avoid online activity that compromises your security. LEARN MORE

Information about the FDIC | March 19, 2020

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is a government organization that provides insurance on deposited funds into U.S. banks. LEARN MORE

Disclaimer

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:48:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
