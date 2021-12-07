Log in
    EBTC   US2936681095

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

(EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp : Lexington Branch to Relocate to Mass Ave and Feature New Services

12/07/2021
The Lexington branch at 76 Bedford Street will permanently close at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022. On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the branch will open at its new location at 1666 Massachusetts Avenue, in the heart of Lexington's downtown area.

The new location provides customers with the added conveniences of dedicated parking and an ATM vestibule that is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lobby hours of operation remain the same and are as follow:

Lobby Hours

Mon - Wed: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Thu: 8:30 am - 6 pm

Fri: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Sat: 8:30 am - 12 pm

ATM Hours

Walk-up ATM accessible 24 hours a day.

The Lexington team, led by Veronica Caira, Branch Relationship Manager and Jessica Carrillo, Branch Service Manager, look forward to meeting with you in the new branch space.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
