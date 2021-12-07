Enterprise Bancorp : Lexington Branch to Relocate to Mass Ave and Feature New Services

December 7, 2021

The Lexington branch at 76 Bedford Street will permanently close at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022. On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the branch will open at its new location at 1666 Massachusetts Avenue, in the heart of Lexington's downtown area.

The new location provides customers with the added conveniences of dedicated parking and an ATM vestibule that is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lobby hours of operation remain the same and are as follow:

Lobby Hours

Mon - Wed: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Thu: 8:30 am - 6 pm

Fri: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Sat: 8:30 am - 12 pm

ATM Hours

Walk-up ATM accessible 24 hours a day.

The Lexington team, led by Veronica Caira, Branch Relationship Manager and Jessica Carrillo, Branch Service Manager, look forward to meeting with you in the new branch space.