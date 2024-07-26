July 26, 2024

Mayor Daniel P. Rourke and City Manager Thomas A. Golden Jr. recently joined Enterprise Bank CEO Steve Larochelle to view the exterior restoration work being done at 222 Merrimack Street. The building, which presently serves as Enterprise Bank's headquarters, was Lowell's original City Hall (known as Old City Hall) from 1830-1896. The work is part of the bank's ongoing preservation plan for its downtown campus which consists of four historic buildings.

"We are proud to contribute to the conservation of Lowell's rich history through our stewardship of this important landmark," said CEO Steve Larochelle. "Old City Hall is a modern-day link to Lowell's mill city roots in the Industrial Revolution and we are committed to doing our part so that it continues to endure for residents and visitors alike."

"Private investment has always been crucial to preserving the history and heritage of a city," said City Manager Golden. "Through mutual responsibility and collaboration between the public and private sectors, a city's cultural and historic fabric can be preserved. The investments Enterprise Bank continues to make in Lowell's Old City Hall exemplifies this collaborative spirit in service of the community."

As the fifth-largest city in Massachusetts, a gateway city, home to a state university, and the site of nationally recognized events, Lowell attracts massive waves of visitors and new residents each year. The tangible history that lines the city streets is a fundamental part of Lowell's essence and identity, and collaboratively maintaining that history is essential to keeping Lowell an economically thriving, culturally rich, and historically significant community.

"The tourism generated by our city's local events, the Lowell National Historic Park, and other historic attractions is a vital piece of our economy," said Mayor Rourke. "This coming weekend will see nearly 100,000 visitors pass through our city for the Lowell Folk Festival. Together, we can put the cultural and historic vibrancy of our beautiful downtown on full display, showing newcomers and return visitors alike that there's a lot to like about Lowell! I am grateful to the many private business and property owners for their role in preserving and refurbishing the historic buildings they occupy, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors and augmenting our city's charm and appeal."

Lowell City Manager Thomas A. Golden, Jr., Enterprise Bank CEO Steve Larochelle, and Lowell Mayor Daniel P. Rourke outside the historic building at 222 Merrimack Street which recently had exterior restoration work done.