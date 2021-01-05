Log in
Enterprise Bancorp : Walk-up Window Service Available in Lowell Branches

01/05/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Walk-up Window service is now available at the Lowell banking locations at 222 Merrimack (Downtown) and 430 Gorham Street (Connector), providing another way to bank without having to entering the building. The Walk-up Windows provide the same great service available at branch locations with Drive-up lanes.

Walk-up window hours at both locations are:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 8:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday: 8:00am - 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:30am - 12:00pm

Lobby Hours at these locations are:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday: 9:00am - 6:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00pm

For hours and information for all our branch locations, including our newest branch in North Andover, please visit our Locations Page.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:27:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
