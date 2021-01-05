Enterprise Bancorp : Walk-up Window Service Available in Lowell Branches

January 5, 2021
Walk-up Window Service Available in Lowell Branches
Walk-up Window service is now available at the Lowell banking locations at 222 Merrimack (Downtown) and 430 Gorham Street (Connector), providing another way to bank without having to entering the building. The Walk-up Windows provide the same great service available at branch locations with Drive-up lanes.
Walk-up window hours at both locations are:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday: 8:00am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:30am - 12:00pm
Lobby Hours at these locations are:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00pm
For hours and information for all our branch locations, including our newest branch in North Andover, please visit our Locations Page.
