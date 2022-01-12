Log in
Enterprise Bancorp : Your Generous Donations to Coats for Kids and Families™ are Appreciated

01/12/2022
January 12, 2022 Your Generous Donations to Coats for Kids and Families™ are Appreciated

Thank you to all who donated outerwear for the annual Coats for Kids and Families™ collection drive. Thanks to your outstanding generosity, Enterprise Bank locations collected over 2,100 coats between October 4, 2021 and January 8, 2022 for distribution to local adults and children.

Enterprise Bank is proud to have again partnered with Jordan's Furniture and Anton's Cleaners to collect winter outerwear for families throughout our region. We are grateful to our customers, friends, business partners, and team members who donated outerwear to Coats for Kids. Throughout all collection sites, the program gathered approximately 30,000 coats for distribution to local families in need.

Collections were accepted at all 26 convenient Enterprise Bank locations. The donated coats are professionally cleaned by Anton's Cleaners before being distributed to local families in need by a network of social service organizations.

This community effort aligns perfectly with the Bank's mission "to help create vibrant, prosperous communities," and we're pleased to once again have been a major sponsor for this event.

About Coats for Kids

Since 1995, Anton's Cleaners has collected gently worn winter coats for kids and adults, which they professionally clean free of charge. Once collected and cleaned, coats are distributed through the Coats for Kids & Families Distribution Partners network, which includes local nonprofit and social service agencies.

Since the program's creation, more than one million coats have been collected, cleaned, and distributed to local children and families. The mission of Coats for Kids is "Anyone who needs a coat will have one." Coats for Kids, part of Caring Partners, Inc is a 501 (c)(3) organization. Coats for Kids and Families is sponsored by Enterprise Bank, Anton's Cleaners and Jordan's Furniture. For more information on the Coats for Kids program, visit antons.com/cfk.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 19:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
