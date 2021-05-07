Enterprise Bancorp : BLF to Host Panel Discussion on May 20, 2021

May 6, 2021
BLF to Host Panel Discussion on May 20, 2021
Enterprise Bank's Business Leadership Forum will host a virtual panel discussion 'Getting Back to the Office Post COVID-19: An Opportunity to Better Define Work and Purpose' on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
The dilemma of bringing people back to more traditional workspaces is on every organization's strategic plan in 2021. The panel will explore the decision-making process focusing on safety, emotional wellbeing, innovation, maintaining culture, productivity, and family dynamics as it relates to bringing people back to work.
The three-person panel and moderator have 100 years of combined experience in the business and non-profit worlds and will discuss:
Zoom time vs. face time: when does the personal touch matter?
Restoring effective workplace interactions
Re-establishing personal home time boundaries
For additional information about the seminar, including speaker biographies and a link to register for the event, please visit EnterpriseBanking.com/businessleadershipforum.
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 18:21:01 UTC.