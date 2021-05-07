Log in
    EBTC   US2936681095

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

(EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp : BLF to Host Panel Discussion on May 20, 2021

05/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Enterprise Bank's Business Leadership Forum will host a virtual panel discussion 'Getting Back to the Office Post COVID-19: An Opportunity to Better Define Work and Purpose' on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

The dilemma of bringing people back to more traditional workspaces is on every organization's strategic plan in 2021. The panel will explore the decision-making process focusing on safety, emotional wellbeing, innovation, maintaining culture, productivity, and family dynamics as it relates to bringing people back to work.

The three-person panel and moderator have 100 years of combined experience in the business and non-profit worlds and will discuss:

  • Zoom time vs. face time: when does the personal touch matter?
  • Restoring effective workplace interactions
  • Re-establishing personal home time boundaries

For additional information about the seminar, including speaker biographies and a link to register for the event, please visit EnterpriseBanking.com/businessleadershipforum.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
02:22pENTERPRISE BANCORP  : BLF to Host Panel Discussion on May 20, 2021
PU
04:02aENTERPRISE BANCORP  : Amendment No. 1
PU
05/06ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
04/26ENTERPRISE BANCORP  : NPC to Host Virtual Seminar on May 6, 2021
PU
04/23ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
04/23ENTERPRISE BANCORP  : Q1 2021 Quarterly Shareholder Statement
PU
04/22ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/22ENTERPRISE BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22ENTERPRISE BANCORP  : Earnings Flash (EBTC) ENTERPRISE BANCORP Reports Q1 EPS $0..
MT
04/22Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 135 M - -
Net income 2020 31,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 425 M 425 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 76,7%
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John P. Clancy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Main President & Director
Joseph R. Lussier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
George L. Duncan Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Irish Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.41.68%425
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.46%486 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%269 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.12%209 366
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%200 633