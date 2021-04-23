Enterprise Bancorp : Q1 2021 Quarterly Shareholder Statement

Enterprise Bank 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The Enterprise Bancorp Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time. Please note the time change to 9:00 a.m. as past meetings were held in the late afternoon.

Proxy Cards and the Annual Report have been sent to shareholders. We urge you to complete your proxy via the Internet, by telephone, or by mail, following the instructions detailed on the Proxy Card. It is important that you vote your proxy even if you plan to remotely attend the Annual Meeting on May 4. We appreciate and thank you for your timely effort to complete the voting process.

We invite you to remotely participate in the virtual Annual Meeting in one of two ways:

To join the meeting via the Internet and see the slide presentation: