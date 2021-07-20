ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF FIRST CHOICE BANCORP (Form 8-K)

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF FIRST CHOICE BANCORP





July 20, 2021, ST. LOUIS, MO - Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the 'Company,' 'EFSC,' or 'Enterprise'), the holding company of Enterprise Bank & Trust ('EB&T'), announced today that, at a special meeting of EFSC's stockholders held on July 20, 2021, EFSC received stockholder approval for the proposed merger (the 'Merger') with First Choice Bancorp ('FCBP'), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement'), dated as of April 26, 2021, by and among EFSC, EB&T, FCBP and First Choice Bank ('First Choice'), including the issuance of shares of EFSC's common stock to holders of FCBP common stock in connection with the Merger. As previously announced by FCBP, FCBP's shareholders approved the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby at a special meeting of FCBP's shareholders held on July 19, 2021. The closing of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.





About Enterprise Financial Services Corp





Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $10.2 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington at June 30, 2021. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.





Enterprise Financial Services Corp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol 'EFSC'. Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.













Forward-Looking Statements





Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements regarding Enterprise, including its wholly-owned subsidiary EB&T, and Enterprise's proposed acquisition of FCBP and First Choice. These forward-looking statements may include: statements regarding the acquisition, the consideration payable in connection with the acquisition, and the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'outlook,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'project,' 'pro forma' and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that EFSC anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the possibility: that expected benefits of the acquisition may not materialize in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the acquisition may not be timely completed, if at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive transaction agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against EFSC or FCBP; that prior to the completion of the acquisition or thereafter, EFSC's and FCBP's respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors; that the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies; that closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the companies' employees or customers to the transaction; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; that the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty and volatility in financial, commodities and other markets, and disruptions to banking and other financial activity, could harm EFSC's and FCBP's business, financial position and results of operations, and could adversely affect the timing and anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition; and those factors and risks referenced from time to time in EFSC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC. For any forward-looking statements made in this press release or in any documents, EFSC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, EFSC disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.





For more information please contact:





Investor inquiries:

Keene Turner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(314) 512-7233













Media inquiries:

Steve Richardson, Vice President

(314) 512-7183







