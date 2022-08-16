Log in
    EFSC   US2937121059

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-08-16 pm EDT
49.55 USD   +1.05%
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise Financial Services : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Presentation

08/16/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Second Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this report may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include projections based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of the Company's integration of First Choice Bancorp ("First Choice") and other acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the First Choice acquisition, into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other contingencies, exposure to general and local economic and market conditions, high unemployment rates, higher inflation and its impacts, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth, risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other financial institutions, the Company's ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state regulation, changes in legislative or regulatory requirements, as well as current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including rules and regulations relating to bank products and financial services, changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, changes in the method of determining LIBOR and the phase out of LIBOR, natural disasters, terrorist activities, war and geopolitical matters (including the war in Ukraine and the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls in connection therewith), or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate, including the ongoing disruption to the financial market and other economic activity caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and those factors and risks referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results.

For any forward-looking statements made in this press release or in any documents, EFSC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, EFSC

disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or

circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

2

Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Guiding People to a Lifetime of Financial Success

Vision

Target

Market

Company Highlights

Growth

History

To be a company where our associates are proud to work, that delivers ease of navigation to our customers and value to our investors, while helping our communities flourish.

Privately held businesses, business owners and professionals in vibrant and high growth markets of Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and New Mexico.

• EFSC incorporated in 1996

• Nasdaq listed:

Enterprise Bank & Trust chartered

Common stock trading symbol EFSC

as a Missouri trust company

Depositary shares trading symbol EFSCP

1,000+ associates

$ in Billions

$13.7

$9.8

$2.5

$11.2

$7.3

$1.3

$8.5

$5.3

$5.6

$1.2

$4.1

$0.9

$6.1

$4.4

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

EFSC Assets

Merger Contribution

3

Key Metrics

Profitability

Balance Sheet

Credit

Peer Banks $10-50B

Median

Top Quartile

2Q22 YTD

FY2021

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

17.46 %

18.29 %

15.48 %

16.96 %

Net interest margin

3.41 %

3.41 %

2.98 %

3.18 %

Efficiency ratio(1)

52.62 %

51.61 %

56.30 %

49.52 %

Tangible common equity/tangible assets(1)

7.83 %

8.31 %

8.64 %

9.64 %

Loan/deposit ratio

83.56 %

79.49 %

70.79 %

80.93 %

Nonperforming assets/assets

0.16 %

0.23 %

0.30 %

0.18 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans*

1.69 %

1.84 %

1.17 %

1.36 %

FY2020

Profitability

Balance Sheet

Credit

Profitability

Balance Sheet

Credit

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

12.74 %

11.57 %

13.44 %

Net interest margin

3.56 %

3.27 %

3.54 %

Efficiency ratio(1)

50.96 %

55.70 %

49.61 %

Tangible common equity/tangible assets(1)

9.07 %

8.84 %

9.57 %

Loan/deposit ratio

90.48 %

80.64 %

87.31 %

Nonperforming assets/assets

0.45 %

0.47 %

0.29 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans*

2.31 %

1.42 %

1.58 %

FY2019

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

18.51 %

14.64 %

15.81 %

Net interest margin

3.80 %

3.69 %

4.04 %

Efficiency ratio(1)

52.36 %

55.34 %

50.72 %

Tangible common equity/tangible assets(1)

8.89 %

9.30 %

10.25 %

Loan/deposit ratio

92.09 %

91.66 %

95.92 %

Nonperforming assets/assets

0.45 %

0.46 %

0.33 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans

0.81 %

0.76 %

0.91 %

  1. Non-GAAPMeasure, Refer to Appendix for Reconciliation.

*Excludes guaranteed loans.

4

Executive Leadership Team

JAMES B. LALLY

KEENE S. TURNER

SCOTT R. GOODMAN

54, President & Chief Executive

42, EVP, Chief Financial

58, President,

Officer, EFSC

Officer, EFSC

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Tenure - 18 years

Enterprise Tenure - 8 years

Enterprise Tenure - 19 years

DOUGLAS N. BAUCHE

MARK G. PONDER

NICOLE M. IANNACONE

52, EVP, Chief Credit Officer,

52, EVP, Chief Administrative

42, EVP, Chief Risk Officer & General

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Officer, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Counsel, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Tenure - 22 years

Enterprise Tenure - 10 years

Enterprise Tenure - 8 years

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 517 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 1 825 M 1 825 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 054
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 49,03 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP4.12%1 825
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 549
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 452
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 840
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.96%56 324
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.77%53 860