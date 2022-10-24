Advanced search
    EFSC   US2937121059

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
48.60 USD   +1.00%
04:49pEnterprise Financial Services Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise, Beat Street Estimates
MT
04:35pEnterprise Financial Services : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pEnterprise Financial Services : 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release Presentation
PU
Enterprise Financial Services : 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release Presentation

10/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Exhibit 99.2

Enterprise Financial Services Corp

2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this report may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and intended to be covered by the safe harbor

provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include projections based on management's

current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans,

strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan

and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of the Company's

integration of First Choice Bancorp ("First Choice") and other acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast,"

"project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and

uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are

subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking

statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or

assurances of future performance. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: the Company's

ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the First Choice acquisition, into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow

the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other

contingencies, exposure to general and local economic and market conditions, high unemployment rates, higher inflation and its impacts (including U.S.

federal government measures to address higher inflation), U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth, risks

associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other

financial institutions, the Company's ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state

regulation, changes in legislative or regulatory requirements, as well as current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative

effect on our revenue and businesses, including rules and regulations relating to bank products and financial services, changes in accounting policies and

practices or accounting standards, changes in the method of determining LIBOR and the phase out of LIBOR, natural disasters, terrorist activities, war

and geopolitical matters (including the war in Ukraine and the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls in connection therewith), or

pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate, including the ongoing

disruption to the financial market and other economic activity caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and those factors and risks referenced

from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the preceding list is

not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results.

For any forward-looking statements made in this press release or in any documents, EFSC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking

statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect

actual results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation,

EFSC disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect

events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

2

Financial Highlights - 3Q22*

Net Income $50.2 million, up $5.1 million; EPS $1.32

Earnings

Net Interest Income $124.3 million, up $14.7 million; NIM 4.10%

PPNR** $64.9 million, up $6.5 million

ROAA 1.51%, compared to 1.34%; PPNR ROAA** 1.96%, compared

to 1.73%

ROATCE** 18.82%, compared to 17.44%

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets** 7.86%, compared to

7.80%

Capital

  • Tangible Book Value Per Share $26.62, compared to $26.63
  • CET1 Ratio 11.0%, compared to 10.9%
  • Accumulated other comprehensive income declined $44.7 million primarily from a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio
  • Quarterly common stock dividend increased $0.01 to $0.24 per share in fourth quarter 2022
  • Quarterly preferred stock dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per depository share)

*Comparisons noted below are to the linked quarter unless otherwise noted.

3

**A Non-GAAP Measure, Refer to Appendix for Reconciliation.

Financial Highlights, continued - 3Q22*

Loans & Deposits

  • Loans $9.4 billion, up $85.8 million
  • PPP Loans, $13.2 million, net of deferred fees, down $36.0 million
  • Loan/Deposit Ratio 85%
  • Deposits $11.1 billion, down $35 million
  • Noninterest-bearingDeposits/Total Deposits 42%

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming Loans/Loans 0.19%
  • Nonperforming Assets/Assets 0.14%
  • Allowance Coverage Ratio 1.50%; 1.67% adjusted for guaranteed loans

*Comparisons noted below are to the linked quarter unless otherwise noted.

4

Areas of Focus

Organic Loan and Deposit Growth

Disciplined Loan and Deposit Pricing

Maintain Strong Asset Quality

Maintain a Strong Balance Sheet

Opportunistic Talent Additions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 514 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 1 791 M 1 791 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 054
Free-Float 89,1%
