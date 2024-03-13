Enterprise continues to take seriously our role in managing our business for success and creating positive contributions to society. As we have since our founding, we remain committed to creating a positive impact on our associates, clients and the communities in which we live and work.

One of our best opportunities to create meaningful change as a financial institution is through the New Markets Tax Credit ("NMTC") program, which helps us to fund and subsidize projects

in underserved communities. In September of 2023, we were pleased to receive a $60 million allocation from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the U.S. Department of Treasury. This allocation will allow us to continue our work with the NMTC program, which helps create jobs and increases access to community services for those who need it most.

We continue to innovate with internal programs designed to help our associates grow and thrive. This year, we launched two new programs to help us continually improve in this area. The first is Enterprise EDGE, an all-leadership regional conference series featuring six sessions to help align managers on our approach to leading associates.