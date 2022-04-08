Log in
    EFSC   US2937121059

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
44.53 USD   -1.07%
03/21Boenning & Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Financial Services With Outperform Rating
MT
03/15ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/08/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (“the Company” or “EFSC”) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-394-8218 (Conference ID #3278323). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC1Q2022. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $13.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico; and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 486 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,71x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 1 699 M 1 699 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 054
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
