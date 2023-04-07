Advanced search
    EFSC   US2937121059

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
43.42 USD   -0.28%
04:31pEnterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/06Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Enterprise Financial Services to $52 From $59, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23Enterprise Financial Services Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (“the Company” or “EFSC”) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 24, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-550-5279 (Conference ID 7004515). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC1Q2023earnings. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $13.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 623 M - -
Net income 2023 210 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,80x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 620 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 101
Free-Float 88,8%
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 43,42 $
Average target price 58,20 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP-11.32%1 620
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%159 278
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 238
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 121
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 098
