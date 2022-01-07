Log in
    EFSC   US2937121059

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/07 04:00:01 pm
49.62 USD   +0.14%
2021ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021INSIDER SELL : Enterprise Financial Services
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Enterprise Financial Services
MT
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/07/2022 | 04:24pm EST
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (“the Company” or “EFSC”) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-394-8218 (Conference ID #6577620). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC4Q2021. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $12.9 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 426 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 1 901 M 1 901 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
