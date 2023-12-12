Official ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. press release

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces a business relationship with a U.S. based oil and gas producer.

In possession of a market capitalization exceeding USD$10 billion, the new client entity emerges as a preeminent figure within the landscape of Canadian natural gas production, securing its position among the top ten industry producers. Its operational reach extends across the expanse of North America, boasting an impressive array of productive assets.

The client exhibits a dedicated embrace of emerging technologies and a firm commitment to innovation, underpinned by the strategic deployment of the foremost technical talent within the energy sector.

Notably, the client's historical trajectory reveals a steadfast adherence to principles of conscientious stewardship, as evidenced by a consistent exercise of due diligence to mitigate and, where possible, eliminate adverse environmental impacts. This track record underscores a commitment to the highest ranks of environmental responsibility, characterized by a continuous standard of care.

The client is a strong advocate for environmental stewardship, leading the industry in setting high standards. They actively work to reduce their environmental impact and achieve ecological goals centered on improving the quality of life for future generations. This commitment reflects their dedication to preserving environmental integrity and ensuring a sustainable legacy.

Today's client announcement continues Enterprise's historic tradition of consistently growing its significant and varied client base.

