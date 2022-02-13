Enterprise Metals : Elevated Lithium Results in Orientation Soil Sampling

For personal use only

Elevated Lithium Results in Orientation

Soil Sampling, Bingin Peninsula - Bullfinch North, WA

Orientation soil sampling over the Matheson Pegmatite on the Bingin Peninsula has detected elevated Li values between 65ppm and 106ppm*.

Eleven of sixteen shallow soil samples collected reported Li values equal to or greater than 50ppm.

The samples were prepared and analysed by Portable Spectral Services (PSS) of

West Perth, who are leaders in the pXRF and Li detection field.

below:

A systematic soil sampling program over the Matheson Pegmatite has been planned.

planned.

67 073

Li-Index Portable X-ray Fluorescence (pXRF) values are provisional until confirmed by sodium

peroxide fusion with mass spectrometry finish.

Enterprise Metals Ltd (ENT) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received Lithium Index pXRF results for sixteen orientation soil samples collected over the Matheson Pegmatite on the Bingin Peninsula. Refer Figure 1 and Table 1 overleaf for locations and results.

While the recent orientation soil sampling was focused on Matheson's Pegmatite, Enterprise's GeoEye image (Figure 1) also shows two quartz scree areas west of Matheson's pegmatite. Orientation soil sampling of these two photo features is currently in progress.

As reported on 22 January 2022, the Bingin-Maries Find gold workings are closely associated with a network of pegmatite intrusive bodies which have not been explored or analysed for lithium by previous explorers. Pegmatites display both dyke-like and complex shapes.

The pegmatite swarm was first mapped by geologist R.S. Matheson in 1939 while mapping the Bingin -Maries Find gold workings. His detailed plan of the area (Figure 3 in this report) was published in 1947 in Bulletin 101 of the Geological Survey of Western Australia.

Note 1: pXRF cannot detect lithium (Z3) directly. Lithium is derived from 2 main sources:

Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum pegmatites (LCT Pegmatites)

pegmatites (LCT Pegmatites) Lithium bearing brines associated with salt lakes

pXRF can detect elements associated with LCT Pegmatites (Ga, Rb, Nb, Sn, Cs, Ta & Tl)

an algorithm based on associated LCT elements is used to estimate the Li content (Lithium Index) (Refer Brand, N. & Brand, C. 2017) ) Refer Dr Ni

It is generally considered that +60ppm Li in soils associated with LCT pegmatites is significant.