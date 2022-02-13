Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Enterprise Metals Limited
  News
  Summary
    ENT   AU000000ENT8

ENTERPRISE METALS LIMITED

(ENT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise Metals : Elevated Lithium Results in Orientation Soil Sampling

02/13/2022
(Refer Note 1

ACN 123 567 073

14 February 2022

For personal use only

Elevated Lithium Results in Orientation

Soil Sampling, Bingin Peninsula - Bullfinch North, WA

  • Orientation soil sampling over the Matheson Pegmatite on the Bingin Peninsula has detected elevated Li values between 65ppm and 106ppm*.
  • Eleven of sixteen shallow soil samples collected reported Li values equal to or greater than 50ppm.
  • The samples were prepared and analysed by Portable Spectral Services (PSS) of

West Perth, who are leaders in the pXRF and Li detection field.

below:

  • A systematic soil sampling program over the Matheson Pegmatite has been

planned.

  • 67 073

  • Li-IndexPortable X-ray Fluorescence (pXRF) values are provisional until confirmed by sodium

peroxide fusion with mass spectrometry finish.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Enterprise Metals Ltd (ENT) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received Lithium Index pXRF results for sixteen orientation soil samples collected over the Matheson Pegmatite on the Bingin Peninsula. Refer Figure 1 and Table 1 overleaf for locations and results.

While the recent orientation soil sampling was focused on Matheson's Pegmatite, Enterprise's GeoEye image (Figure 1) also shows two quartz scree areas west of Matheson's pegmatite. Orientation soil sampling of these two photo features is currently in progress.

As reported on 22 January 2022, the Bingin-Maries Find gold workings are closely associated with a network of pegmatite intrusive bodies which have not been explored or analysed for lithium by previous explorers. Pegmatites display both dyke-like and complex shapes.

The pegmatite swarm was first mapped by geologist R.S. Matheson in 1939 while mapping the Bingin -Maries Find gold workings. His detailed plan of the area (Figure 3 in this report) was published in 1947 in Bulletin 101 of the Geological Survey of Western Australia.

Note 1: pXRF cannot detect lithium (Z3) directly. Lithium is derived from 2 main sources:

  • Lithium-Caesium-Tantalumpegmatites (LCT Pegmatites)
  • Lithium bearing brines associated with salt lakes
  • pXRF can detect elements associated with LCT Pegmatites (Ga, Rb, Nb, Sn, Cs, Ta & Tl)
  • an algorithm based on associated LCT elements is used to estimate the Li content (Lithium Index) (Refer Brand, N. & Brand, C. 2017)) Refer Dr Ni

It is generally considered that +60ppm Li in soils associated with LCT pegmatites is significant.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Suite 5, 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 1014, West Perth 6872 Tel: 08 6381 0392 Email: admin@enterprisemetals.com.auwww.enterprisemetals.com.au

ENTERPRISE METALS LIMITED

Elevated Lithium Index Results from Orientation Sampling at Bingin

Figure 1. GeoEye Image - Matheson Pegmatite with Li_Index Results in ppm

For personal use only

Table 1. pXRF Lithium Index Soil Results from Matheson Pegmatite - Bingin Peninsula

Sample No.

Li_IDX %

Li-ppm

GDA94_50

GDA94_50

Comments

East

North

SiO2

0.0014

14

PSS Standards

OREAS147

0.2978

2978

PSS Standards

AS0002

0.005

50

695641

6587000

light brown soil

AS0003

0.0069

69

695668

6587000

light brown soil

AS0004

0.0026

26

695693

6587000

light brown soil

AS0005

0.0054

54

695589

6586900

brown soil on track

AS0006

0.0042

42

695608

6586900

eastern margin pegmatite

AS0007

0.005

50

695562

6586902

western margin pegmatite

AS0009

0.0036

36

695596

6586790

pegmatite with green feldspar(?)

AS0010

0.0051

51

695590

6586790

light brown soil

AS0011

0.0058

58

695578

6586726

light brown soil

AS0012

0.0065

65

695662

6586535

micaceous pegmatite weathered

AS0013

0.0057

57

695698

6586497

micaceous soil

AS0014

0.01

100

695679

6586405

light brown soil

AS0015

0.0106

106

695668

6586375

micaceous soil & pegmatite

AS0016

0.0052

52

695767

6586409

light brown soil

AS0018

0.0049

49

695277

6587267

mixed pegmatite scree

AS0019

0.0036

36

695371

6587252

quartz scree (pegmatite scree)

SiO2

0.0008

8

PSS Standards

OREAS147

0.2974

2974

PSS Standards

Note: Missing sample numbers are rockchips submitted for Mass Spectrometry laboratory analysis.

2 | P a g e

ENTERPRISE METALS LIMITED

Elevated Lithium Index Results from Orientation Sampling at Bingin

Plate 1. Bleached weathered and brecciated pegmatite, 695668 East , 6586375 North GDA94_50

For personal use only

Plate 2. Bleached weathered and brecciated pegmatite, 695699 East , 6586380 North GDA94_50

3 | P a g e

ENTERPRISE METALS LIMITED

Elevated Lithium Index Results from Orientation Sampling at Bingin

Plate 3. Pale Green Feldspar (?) Phase of Pegmatite. Sample AS0008

695562 East, 6586895 North GDA94_50

For personal use only

Figure 2. Surface Geology Plan Showing Pegmatites

West of the Bingin-Maris Find Gold Workings: from Sullivan (2008), based on Matheson (1939).

4 | P a g e

ENTERPRISE METALS LIMITED

Elevated Lithium Index Results from Orientation Sampling at Bingin

Figure 3. Matheson's Plan of Pegmatite (1939), WA Geol Survey Bulletin 101, 1947. Plate XX

For personal use only

Enterprise considers that the geological setting of the Bingin-Maries Find area has some similarities with the Earl Grey lithium deposit some 100km south of Southern Cross. The Earl Grey deposit is described as being a pegmatite with an albite-spodumene-quartz-microcline dominated composition, with accessory muscovite, biotite, petalite and tourmaline.

This ASX Announcement has been approved in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and authorized for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

Further information, contact:

Dermot Ryan - Director

Ph: +61 8 6381 0392

admin@enterprisemetals.com.au

__________________________________________________________________________________

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Metals Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
