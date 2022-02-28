Enterprise 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its 2021 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2021 tax packages today and complete mailing by Monday, March 7, 2022. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006119/en/