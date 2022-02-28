Log in
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
Enterprise 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

02/28/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its 2021 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2021 tax packages today and complete mailing by Monday, March 7, 2022. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 508 M - -
Net income 2021 4 804 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 7,60%
Capitalization 51 935 M 51 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 23,80 $
Average target price 28,34 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.38%51 935
ENBRIDGE INC.9.45%86 007
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.34%51 341
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.63%38 706
WILLIAMS COMPANIES17.86%37 289
MPLX LP7.03%32 133