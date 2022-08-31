Log in
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
2022-08-31
26.55 USD   +1.51%
08/23Enterprise Products Partners co-CEOs Jim Teague and Randy Fowler Interviewed by Advisor Access
AQ
08/16ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
08/12Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
Enterprise 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

08/31/2022
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, are available online. Unitholders may access the information at www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise.

A limited number of Enterprise investors, primarily foreign unitholders, those computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders, may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to federal income tax return filing needs, unitholders are encouraged to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws or consult with their tax advisor.

Enterprise is not planning to mail copies of the Schedule K-3 to investors. To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll-free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership's assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 633 M - -
Net income 2022 5 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 56 987 M 56 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.08%56 987
ENBRIDGE INC.13.05%86 475
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.39%50 243
WILLIAMS COMPANIES31.80%41 820
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.52%41 635
MPLX LP10.10%32 978