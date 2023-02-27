Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:32 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.82 USD   -0.48%
03:12pEnterprise 2022 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available
BU
07:16aEnterprise Products Partners L P : Investor Deck
PU
02/22Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise 2022 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

02/27/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that its 2022 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2022 tax packages today and complete mailing by Monday, March 6, 2023. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
03:12pEnterprise 2022 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available
BU
07:16aEnterprise Products Partners L P : Investor Deck
PU
02/22Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
02/08RBC Raises Enterprise Products Partners' Price Target to $35 From $34, Maintains Outper..
MT
02/02UBS Adjusts Enterprise Products Partners Price Target to $37 From $36, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/01Pipeline operator Enterprise says bullish on Permian oil output
RE
02/01Transcript : Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 01..
CI
02/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
02/01Enterprise Products Partners L P : 4Q 2022 Earnings Support Slides
PU
02/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 620 M - -
Net income 2022 5 468 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 56 434 M 56 434 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,94 $
Average target price 31,31 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.55%56 434
ENBRIDGE INC.-2.76%76 518
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.15%42 027
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-3.54%39 205
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-5.23%37 988
MPLX LP5.88%34 806