Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that its 2023 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, are now available online. Information reported on these tax packages could be subject to change given potential retroactive changes in tax law that are still being considered by Congress and the Biden administration. If the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 (H.R.7024), which passed the House of Representatives on January 31, 2024, and is currently awaiting action in the Senate, were to become law, it may or may not require us to make changes to our tax reporting for 2023. Such changes may affect the information provided in these tax packages.

The 2023 tax packages may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www. Taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and complete mailing by Thursday, March 21, 2024. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 300 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312218593/en/