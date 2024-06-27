Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its 2023 Schedule K-3 forms, reflecting items of international tax relevance, are available online. Unitholders may access the information at www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise.

A limited number of Enterprise investors, primarily foreign unitholders, those computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders, may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent a Schedule K-3 is applicable to federal income tax return filing needs, unitholders are encouraged to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws or consult with their tax advisor.

Enterprise is not planning to mail copies of the Schedule K-3 to investors. To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll-free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627404163/en/