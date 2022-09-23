Advanced search
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
23.62 USD   -5.22%
04:16pEnterprise Announces Record Date for Unitholder Meeting to Approve Employee Benefit Plans
BU
09/06ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/05Enterprise to participate in barclays ceo energy-power conference
AQ
Enterprise Announces Record Date for Unitholder Meeting to Approve Employee Benefit Plans

09/23/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of unitholders at 8:00 a.m. CT on November 22, 2022. At the meeting, Enterprise unitholders will be asked to consider and vote upon 1) an amendment and restatement of the 2008 Enterprise Products Long-Term Incentive Plan and 2) an amendment and restatement of the EPD Unit Purchase Plan. The meeting will be held in Houston, Texas for unitholders of record as of October 11, 2022. It is anticipated that the mailing of the proxy and proxy statement to unitholders of record will begin on or around October 24, 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that EPD and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition and other risk factors included in EPD’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, EPD does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 632 M - -
Net income 2022 5 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 7,66%
Capitalization 54 307 M 54 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.48%54 307
ENBRIDGE INC.9.39%81 056
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.26%46 850
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.21%39 022
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.66%37 969
MPLX LP5.17%31 500