ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
Enterprise Products Partners L P : 2020 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

02/27/2021 | 02:16pm EST
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2020 tax packages today and complete mailing by Friday, March 5, 2021. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 418 M - -
Net income 2020 4 547 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 8,35%
Capitalization 46 539 M 46 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,43 $
Last Close Price 21,32 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard Daniel Boss Executive Vice President-Accounting & Risk Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.87%46 539
ENBRIDGE INC.5.58%68 546
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.06%37 941
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.53%33 287
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.92%27 723
MPLX LP9.98%24 732
