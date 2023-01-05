Homepage Equities United States Nyse Enterprise Products Partners L.P. News Summary EPD US2937921078 ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST 24.63 USD +1.19% 04:36p Enterprise Products Partners L P : DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES - Form 8-K PU 04:22p Enterprise Products Partners L.p. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 08:10a Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Enterprise Products Partners L P : DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES - Form 8-K 01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES We have summarized below certain material terms and provisions of the notes. This summary is not a complete description of all of the terms and provisions of the notes. You should read carefully the section entitled "Description of Debt Securities" in the accompanying prospectus for a description of other material terms of the notes, the Guarantee and the Base Indenture (defined below). For more information, we refer you to the notes, the Base Indenture and the Supplemental Indenture described below, all of which are available from us. We urge you to read the Base Indenture and the Supplemental Indenture because they, and not this description, define your rights as an owner of the notes. The 2026 notes and the 2033 notes will each constitute a separate new series of debt securities that will be issued under the Indenture (the "Original Indenture") dated as of October 4, 2004 among Enterprise Products Operating LLC (successor to Enterprise Products Operating L.P.), as issuer (which we refer to as the "Issuer"), Enterprise Products Partners L.P., as parent guarantor (which we refer to as the "Parent Guarantor"), and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (which we refer to as the "Original Trustee"), as amended and supplemented by (i) the Tenth Supplemental Indenture thereto (the "Tenth Supplemental Indenture") dated as of June 30, 2007 and (ii) the Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture (together with the Original Indenture and the Tenth Supplemental Indenture, the "Base Indenture") dated as of September 15, 2021 among the Issuer, the Parent Guarantor, the Original Trustee and U.S. Bank National Association, as series trustee for the 3.300% Senior Notes due 2053 issued on September 15, 2021 and each series of debt securities, including each series of notes offered hereby, issued after such date, and as supplemented by the Thirty-Seventh Supplemental Indenture to be dated the date of delivery of the notes (which supplemental indenture we refer to as the "Supplemental Indenture," and, together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture") among the Issuer, the Parent Guarantor and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as successor trustee (the "Series Trustee"). References in this section to the "Guarantee" refer to the Parent Guarantor's Guarantee of payments on the notes of each series. In addition to these new series of notes, as of September 30, 2022, the following notes were outstanding under the above-referenced Base Indenture: (i) $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.65% Senior Notes H due 2034; (ii) $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% Senior Notes J due 2035; (iii) $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Notes R due 2039; (iv) $399.6 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.55% Senior Notes W due 2038; (v) $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.45% Senior Notes Z due 2040; (vi) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.95% Senior Notes BB due 2041; (vii) $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.70% Senior Notes DD due 2042; (viii) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.85% Senior Notes EE due 2042; (ix) $1,100 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.45% Senior Notes GG due 2043; (x) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.35% Senior Notes HH due 2023; (xi) $1,400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.85% Senior Notes II due 2044; (xii) $850 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.90% Senior Notes JJ due 2024; (xiii) $1,150 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.10% Senior Notes KK due 2045; (xiv) $1,150 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes MM due 2025; 1 (xv) $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.95% Senior Notes NN due 2054; (xvi) $875 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% Senior Notes PP due 2026; (xvii) $975 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.90% Senior Notes QQ due 2046; (xviii) $575 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.95% Senior Notes SS due 2027; (xix) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes UU due 2048; (xx) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.15% Senior Notes WW due 2028; (xxi) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.80% Senior Notes XX due 2049; (xxii) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% Senior Notes YY due 2029; (xxiii) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.20% Senior Notes ZZ due 2050; (xxiv) $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.80% Senior Notes AAA due 2030; (xxv) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% Senior Notes BBB due 2051; (xxvi) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount 3.95% Senior Notes CCC due 2060; (xxvii) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount 3.20% Senior Notes DDD due 2052; (xxviii) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount 3.30% Senior Notes EEE due 2053; (xxix) $232.2 million in aggregate principal amount of floating rate Junior Subordinated Notes C due 2067; (xxx) $350 million in aggregate principal amount of floating rate Junior Subordinated Notes D due 2077; (xxxi) $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% fixed/floating rate Junior Subordinated Notes E due 2077; and (xxxii) $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% fixed/floating rate Junior Subordinated Notes F due 2078. General The Notes. The notes: • will be general unsecured, senior obligations of the Issuer; • will constitute two new series of debt securities issued under the Indenture that will initially consist of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2033 notes; • with respect to the 2026 notes, will mature on January 10, 2026, and with respect to the 2033 notes, will mature on January 31, 2033; • will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof; • initially will be issued only in book-entry form represented by one or more notes in global form registered in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of DTC, or such other name as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC, and deposited with the Series Trustee as custodian for DTC; and • will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by the Parent Guarantor, and in certain circumstances may be guaranteed in the future on the same basis by one or more Subsidiary Guarantors. 2 Interest. Interest on the notes will: • with respect to the 2026 notes, accrue at the rate of 5.05% per annum, and with respect to the 2033 notes, accrue at the rate of 5.35% per annum, in each case from January 10, 2023 or the most recent interest payment date; • with respect to the 2026 notes, be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on January 10 and July 10 of each year, beginning on July 10, 2023, and with respect to the 2033 notes, be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on January 31 and July 31 of each year, beginning on July 31, 2023; • with respect to the 2026 notes, be payable to holders of record on the December 26 and June 25 immediately preceding the related interest payment dates, and with respect to the 2033 notes, be payable to holders of record on the January 15 and July 15 immediately preceding the related interest payment dates; and • be computed on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months. Payment and Transfer. Initially, the notes will be issued only in global form. Beneficial interests in notes in global form will be shown on, and transfers of interests in notes in global form will be made only through, records maintained by DTC and its participants. Notes in definitive form, if any, may be presented for registration of transfer or exchange at the office or agency maintained by us for such purpose (which initially will be the corporate trust office of the Series Trustee located at 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, Minnesota 55107-1402). Payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest on notes in global form registered in the name of DTC's nominee will be made in immediately available funds to DTC's nominee, as the registered holder of such global notes. If any of the notes is no longer represented by a global note, payment of interest on the notes in definitive form may, at our option, be made at the corporate trust office of the Series Trustee indicated above or by check mailed directly to holders at their respective registered addresses or by wire transfer to an account designated by a holder to an account in the United States. If any interest payment date, maturity date or redemption date falls on a day that is not a business day, the payment due on the notes on such date will be made on the next business day with the same force and effect as if made on the relevant interest payment date, maturity date or redemption date. No interest will accrue on such payment for the period from and after the applicable interest payment date, maturity date or redemption date, as the case may be, to the date of such payment on the next business day. No service charge will be made for any registration of transfer or exchange of notes, but we may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any transfer tax or other governmental charge payable in connection therewith. We are not required to register the transfer of or exchange any note selected for redemption or for a period of 15 days before mailing or furnishing a notice of redemption of the notes. The registered holder of a note will be treated as the owner of it for all purposes, and all references in this "Description of the Notes" to "holders" mean holders of record, unless otherwise indicated. Investors may hold interests in the notes outside the United States through Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") or Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream," formerly Cedelbank) if they are participants in those systems, or indirectly through organizations which are participants in those systems. Euroclear and Clearstream will hold interests on behalf of their participants through customers' securities accounts in Euroclear's and Clearstream's names on the books of their respective depositaries which in turn will hold such positions in 3 customers' securities accounts in the names of the nominees of the depositaries on the books of DTC. All securities in Euroclear or Clearstream are held on a fungible basis without attribution of specific certificates to specific securities clearance accounts. Transfers of notes by persons holding through Euroclear or Clearstream participants will be effected through DTC, in accordance with DTC's rules, on behalf of the relevant European international clearing system by its depositaries; however, such transactions will require delivery of exercise instructions to the relevant European international clearing system by the participant in such system in accordance with its rules and procedures and within its established deadlines (European time). The relevant European international clearing system will, if the exercise meets its requirements, deliver instructions to its depositaries to take action to effect exercise of the notes on its behalf by delivering notes through DTC and receiving payment in accordance with its normal procedures for next-day funds settlement. Payments with respect to the notes held through Euroclear or Clearstream will be credited to the cash accounts of Euroclear participants in accordance with the relevant system's rules and procedures, to the extent received by its depositaries. Replacement of Notes. We will replace any mutilated, destroyed, stolen or lost notes at the expense of the holder upon surrender of the mutilated notes to the Series Trustee or evidence of destruction, loss or theft of a note satisfactory to us and the Series Trustee. In the case of a destroyed, lost or stolen note, we may require an indemnity satisfactory to the Series Trustee and to us before a replacement note will be issued. Further Issuances We may from time to time, without notice or the consent of the holders of the notes of any series, create and issue further notes of the same series ranking equally and ratably with the original notes of that series in all respects (or in all respects except for the payment of interest accruing prior to the issue date of such further notes, the first interest payment date, the public offering price and the issue date), so that such further notes form a single series with the original notes of that series and have the same terms as to status, redemption or otherwise as the original notes of that series; provided, however, that such further notes must be fungible with the original notes of that series for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Optional Redemption Prior to their maturity, in the case of the 2026 notes, and prior to October 31, 2032, in the case of the 2033 notes (such date, the "2033 notes Par Call Date"), we may redeem the notes of each series at our option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, at a redemption price (expressed as a percentage of principal amount and rounded to three decimal places) equal to the greater of: (1) (a) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon discounted to the redemption date (assuming the notes of the series to be redeemed matured on the 2026 notes maturity date, in the case of the 2026 notes, or on the 2033 notes Par Call Date, in the case of the 2033 notes (such date, as applicable, the "Relevant Date")) on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 15 basis points, in the case of the 2026 notes, or 25 basis points, in the case of the 2033 notes less (b) interest accrued to the date of redemption, and (2) 100% of the principal amount of the notes of such series to be redeemed, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the redemption date. On or after the 2033 notes Par Call Date, we may redeem the 2033 notes at our option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2033 notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the redemption date. 4 "Treasury Rate" means, with respect to any redemption date for the notes of any series, the yield determined by us in accordance with the following two paragraphs. The Treasury Rate shall be determined by us after 4:15 p.m., New York City time (or after such time as yields on U.S. government securities are posted daily by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System), on the third business day preceding the redemption date based upon the yield or yields for the most recent day that appear after such time on such day in the most recent statistical release published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System designated as "Selected Interest Rates (Daily)-H.15" (or any successor designation or publication) ("H.15") under the caption "U.S. government securities-Treasury constant maturities-Nominal" (or any successor caption or heading) ("H.15 TCM"). In determining the Treasury Rate, we shall select, as applicable: (1) the yield for the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 exactly equal to the period from the redemption date to the Relevant Date with respect to the notes to be redeemed (the "Remaining Life"); or (2) if there is no such Treasury constant maturity on H.15 exactly equal to the Remaining Life, the two yields - one yield corresponding to the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 immediately shorter than and one yield corresponding to the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 immediately longer than the Remaining Life - and shall interpolate to the applicable Relevant Date on a straight-line basis (using the actual number of days) using such yields and rounding the result to three decimal places; or (3) if there is no such Treasury constant maturity on H.15 shorter than or longer than the Remaining Life, the yield for the single Treasury constant maturity on H.15 closest to the Remaining Life. For purposes of this paragraph, the applicable Treasury constant maturity or maturities on H.15 shall be deemed to have a maturity date equal to the relevant number of months or years, as applicable, of such Treasury constant maturity from the redemption date. If on the third business day preceding the redemption date H.15 TCM is no longer published, we shall calculate the Treasury Rate based on the rate per annum equal to the semi-annual equivalent yield to maturity at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on the second business day preceding such redemption date of the United States Treasury security maturing on, or with a maturity that is closest to, the applicable Relevant Date. If there is no United States Treasury security maturing on the applicable Relevant Date but there are two or more United States Treasury securities with a maturity date equally distant from the applicable Relevant Date, one with a maturity date preceding the applicable Relevant Date and one with a maturity date following the applicable Relevant Date, we shall select the United States Treasury security with a maturity date preceding the applicable Relevant Date. If there are two or more United States Treasury securities maturing on the applicable Relevant Date or two or more United States Treasury securities meeting the criteria of the preceding sentence, we shall select from among these two or more United States Treasury securities the United States Treasury security that is trading closest to par based upon the average of the bid and asked prices for such United States Treasury securities at 11:00 a.m., New York City time. In determining the Treasury Rate in accordance with the terms of this paragraph, the semi-annual yield to maturity of the applicable United States Treasury security shall be based upon the average of the bid and asked prices (expressed as a percentage of principal amount) at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, of such United States Treasury security, and rounded to three decimal places. Our actions and determinations in determining the redemption price shall be conclusive and binding for all purposes, absent manifest error. Notes called for redemption become due on the redemption date. Notices of optional redemption will be mailed (or electronically delivered in accordance with applicable procedures of DTC) at least 10 but not more than 60 days before the redemption date to each holder of the notes to be redeemed at its registered address. The notice of optional redemption for the notes will state, among other things, the amount of notes to be redeemed, the redemption date, the method of calculating the redemption price and each place that payment will be made upon presentation and surrender of notes to be redeemed. If less than all of the notes of any series are redeemed at any time, the Series Trustee will select the notes to be redeemed on a pro rata basis, by lot, or by any other method the Series Trustee deems fair and appropriate, and when the notes are in book entry form, in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC. Unless we default in payment of the redemption price, interest will cease to accrue on the redemption date with respect to any notes called for optional redemption. 5 Ranking The notes will be unsecured, unless we are required to secure them pursuant to the limitations on liens covenant described in the accompanying prospectus under "Description of Debt Securities-Certain Covenants-Limitations on Liens." The notes will also be the unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer and will rank equally with all other existing and future unsubordinated indebtedness of the Issuer. Each guarantee of the notes will be an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of the Guarantor and will rank equally with all other existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Guarantor. The notes and each guarantee will effectively rank junior to any future indebtedness of the Issuer and the Guarantor that is both secured and unsubordinated to the extent of the assets securing such indebtedness, and the notes will effectively rank junior to all indebtedness and other liabilities of the Issuer's subsidiaries that are not Subsidiary Guarantors. On an as adjusted basis after giving effect to this senior notes offering and the application of the net proceeds therefrom, at September 30, 2022, the Issuer had approximately $29.5 billion principal amount of consolidated indebtedness, including $26.3 billion in senior notes and $2.3 billion of junior subordinated notes outstanding under the Base Indenture and a similar indenture, and $921 million in short-term commercial paper notes, and the Parent Guarantor had no indebtedness (excluding guarantees totaling $29.5 billion), in each case excluding intercompany loans. Please read "Capitalization." Parent Guarantee The Parent Guarantor will fully and unconditionally guarantee to each holder and the Series Trustee, on an unsecured and unsubordinated basis, the full and prompt payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the notes, when and as the same become due and payable, whether at stated maturity, upon redemption, by declaration of acceleration or otherwise. Potential Guarantee of Notes by Subsidiaries Initially, the notes will not be guaranteed by any of our Subsidiaries. In the future, however, if our Subsidiaries become guarantors or co-obligors of our Funded Debt (as defined below), then those Subsidiaries will jointly and severally, fully and unconditionally, guarantee our payment obligations under the notes. We refer to any such Subsidiaries as "Subsidiary Guarantors" and sometimes to such guarantees as "Subsidiary Guarantees." Each Subsidiary Guarantor will execute a supplement to the Indenture to effect its guarantee. The obligations of each Guarantor under its guarantee of the notes will be limited to the maximum amount that will not result in the obligations of the Guarantor under the guarantee constituting a fraudulent conveyance or fraudulent transfer under federal or state law, after giving effect to: • all other contingent and fixed liabilities of the Guarantor; and • any collection from or payments made by or on behalf of any other Guarantor in respect of the obligations of such other Guarantor under its guarantee. "Funded Debt" means all Indebtedness maturing one year or more from the date of the creation thereof, all Indebtedness directly or indirectly renewable or extendible, at the option of the debtor, by its terms or by the terms of any instrument or agreement relating thereto, to a date one year or more from the date of the creation thereof, and all Indebtedness under a revolving credit or similar agreement obligating the lender or lenders to extend credit over a period of one year or more. Addition and Release of Subsidiary Guarantors The guarantee of any Guarantor may be released under certain circumstances. If we exercise our legal or covenant defeasance option with respect to debt securities of any series as described in the accompanying 6 prospectus under "Description of Debt Securities-Defeasance and Discharge," then any guarantee will be released with respect to that series. Further, if no Default has occurred and is continuing under the Indenture, a Subsidiary Guarantor will be unconditionally released and discharged from its guarantee: • automatically upon any sale, exchange or transfer, whether by way of merger or otherwise, to any person that is not our affiliate, of all of the Parent Guarantor's direct or indirect limited partnership or other equity interests in the Subsidiary Guarantor; • automatically upon the merger of the Subsidiary Guarantor into us or any other Guarantor or the liquidation and dissolution of the Subsidiary Guarantor; or • following delivery of a written notice by us to the Series Trustee, upon the release of all guarantees or other obligations of the Subsidiary Guarantor with respect to any Funded Debt of ours, except the notes and any other series of debt securities issued under the Indenture. If at any time following any release of a Subsidiary Guarantor from its initial guarantee of the notes pursuant to the third bullet point in the preceding paragraph, the Subsidiary Guarantor again guarantees or co-issues any of our Funded Debt (other than our obligations under the Indenture), then the Parent Guarantor will cause the Subsidiary Guarantor to again guarantee the notes in accordance with the Indenture. No Sinking Fund We are not required to make mandatory redemption or sinking fund payments with respect to the notes of any series. 7 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES In this Description of Debt Securities references to the "Issuer" mean only Enterprise Products Operating LLC (successor to Enterprise Products Operating L.P.) and not its subsidiaries. References to the "Guarantor" mean only Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and not its subsidiaries. References to "we" and "us" mean the Issuer and the Guarantor collectively. The debt securities will be issued under an Indenture dated as of October 4, 2004, as amended and supplemented by the Tenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of June 30, 2007, and by the Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 15, 2021, and as further amended by one or more additional supplemental indentures (collectively, the "Indenture"), among the Issuer, the Guarantor, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as original trustee, and by U.S. Bank National Association, as series trustee for the 3.300% Senior Notes due 2053 issued on September 15, 2021 and any series of debt securities issued after such notes (the "Trustee"). The terms of the debt securities will include those expressly set forth in the Indenture and those made part of the Indenture by reference to the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended (the "Trust Indenture Act"). Capitalized terms used in this Description of Debt Securities have the meanings specified in the Indenture. This Description of Debt Securities is intended to be a useful overview of the material provisions of the debt securities and the Indenture. Since this Description of Debt Securities is only a summary, you should refer to the Indenture for a complete description of our obligations and your rights. General The Indenture does not limit the amount of debt securities that may be issued thereunder. Debt securities may be issued under the Indenture from time to time in separate series, each up to the aggregate amount authorized for such series. The debt securities will be general obligations of the Issuer and the Guarantor and may be subordinated to Senior Indebtedness of the Issuer and the Guarantor. See "-Subordination." A prospectus supplement and a supplemental indenture (or a resolution of our Board of Directors and accompanying officers' certificate) relating to any series of debt securities being offered will include specific terms relating to the offering. These terms will include some or all of the following: • the form and title of the debt securities; • the total principal amount of the debt securities; • the portion of the principal amount which will be payable if the maturity of the debt securities is accelerated; • the currency or currency unit in which the debt securities will be paid, if not U.S. dollars; • any right we may have to defer payments of interest by extending the dates payments are due whether interest on those deferred amounts will be payable as well; • the dates on which the principal of the debt securities will be payable; • the interest rate which the debt securities will bear and the interest payment dates for the debt securities; • any optional redemption provisions; • any sinking fund or other provisions that would obligate us to repurchase or otherwise redeem the debt securities; • any changes to or additional Events of Default or covenants; • whether the debt securities are to be issued as Registered Securities or Bearer Securities or both; and any special provisions for Bearer Securities; 8 • the subordination, if any, of the debt securities and any changes to the subordination provisions of the Indenture; and • any other terms of the debt securities. The prospectus supplement will also describe any material United States federal income tax consequences or other special considerations applicable to the applicable series of debt securities, including those applicable to: • Bearer Securities; • debt securities with respect to which payments of principal, premium or interest are determined with reference to an index or formula, including changes in prices of particular securities, currencies or commodities; • debt securities with respect to which principal, premium or interest is payable in a foreign or composite currency; • debt securities that are issued at a discount below their stated principal amount, bearing no interest or interest at a rate that at the time of issuance is below market rates; and • variable rate debt securities that are exchangeable for fixed rate debt securities. At our option, we may make interest payments, by check mailed to the registered holders thereof or, if so stated in the applicable prospectus supplement, at the option of a holder by wire transfer to an account designated by the holder. Except as otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement, no payment on a Bearer Security will be made by mail to an address in the United States or by wire transfer to an account in the United States. Registered Securities may be transferred or exchanged, and they may be presented for payment, at the office of the Trustee or the Trustee's agent in New York City indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, subject to the limitations provided in the Indenture, without the payment of any service charge, other than any applicable tax or governmental charge. Bearer Securities will be transferable only by delivery. Provisions with respect to the exchange of Bearer Securities will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Any funds we pay to a paying agent for the payment of amounts due on any debt securities that remain unclaimed for two years will be returned to us, and the holders of the debt securities must thereafter look only to us for payment thereof. Guarantee The Guarantor will unconditionally guarantee to each holder and the Trustee the full and prompt payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the debt securities, when and as the same become due and payable, whether at maturity, upon redemption or repurchase, by declaration of acceleration or otherwise. Certain Covenants Except as set forth below or as may be provided in a prospectus supplement and supplemental indenture, neither the Issuer nor the Guarantor is restricted by the Indenture from incurring any type of indebtedness or other obligation, from paying dividends or making distributions on its partnership interests or capital stock or purchasing or redeeming its partnership interests or capital stock. The Indenture does not require the maintenance of any financial ratios or specified levels of net worth or liquidity. In addition, the Indenture does not contain any provisions that would require the Issuer to repurchase or redeem or otherwise modify the terms of any of the debt securities upon a change in control or other events involving the Issuer which may adversely affect the creditworthiness of the debt securities. Limitations on Liens. The Indenture provides that the Guarantor will not, nor will it permit any Subsidiary to, create, assume, incur or suffer to exist any mortgage, lien, security interest, pledge, charge or other 9 encumbrance ("liens") other than Permitted Liens (as defined below) upon any Principal Property (as defined below) or upon any shares of capital stock of any Subsidiary owning or leasing, either directly or through ownership in another Subsidiary, any Principal Property (a "Restricted Subsidiary"), whether owned or leased on the date of the Indenture or thereafter acquired, to secure any indebtedness for borrowed money ("debt") of the Guarantor or the Issuer or any other person (other than the debt securities), without in any such case making effective provision whereby all of the debt securities outstanding shall be secured equally and ratably with, or prior to, such debt so long as such debt shall be so secured. In the Indenture, the following terms are given the following meanings: "Consolidated Net Tangible Assets" means, at any date of determination, the total amount of assets of the Guarantor and its consolidated subsidiaries after deducting therefrom: (1) all current liabilities (excluding (A) any current liabilities that by their terms are extendable or renewable at the option of the obligor thereon to a time more than 12 months after the time as of which the amount thereof is being computed, and (B) current maturities of long-term debt); and (2) value (net of any applicable reserves) of all goodwill, trade names, trademarks, patents and other like intangible assets, all as set forth, or on a pro forma basis would be set forth, on the consolidated balance sheet of the Guarantor and its consolidated subsidiaries for the Guarantor's most recently completed fiscal quarter, prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. "Permitted Liens" means: (1) liens upon rights-of-way for pipeline purposes; (2) any statutory or governmental lien or lien arising by operation of law, or any mechanics', repairmen's, materialmen's, suppliers', carriers', landlords', warehousemen's or similar lien incurred in the ordinary course of business which is not yet due or which is being contested in good faith by appropriate proceedings and any undetermined lien which is incidental to construction, development, improvement or repair; or any right reserved to, or vested in, any municipality or public authority by the terms of any right, power, franchise, grant, license, permit or by any provision of law, to purchase or recapture or to designate a purchaser of, any property; (3) liens for taxes and assessments which are (a) for the then current year, (b) not at the time delinquent, or (c) delinquent but the validity or amount of which is being contested at the time by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary in good faith by appropriate proceedings; (4) liens of, or to secure performance of, leases, other than capital leases; or any lien securing industrial development, pollution control or similar revenue bonds; (5) any lien upon property or assets acquired or sold by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary resulting from the exercise of any rights arising out of defaults on receivables; (6) any lien in favor of the Guarantor or any Subsidiary; or any lien upon any property or assets of the Guarantor or any Subsidiary in existence on the date of the execution and delivery of the Indenture; (7) any lien in favor of the United States of America or any state thereof, or any department, agency or instrumentality or political subdivision of the United States of America or any state thereof, to secure partial, progress, advance, or other payments pursuant to any contract or statute, or any debt incurred by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary for the purpose of financing all or any part of the purchase price of, or the cost of constructing, developing, repairing or improving, the property or assets subject to such lien; (8) any lien incurred in the ordinary course of business in connection with workmen's compensation, unemployment insurance, temporary disability, social security, retiree health or similar laws or regulations or to secure obligations imposed by statute or governmental regulations; (9) liens in favor of any person to secure obligations under provisions of any letters of credit, bank guarantees, bonds or surety obligations required or requested by any governmental authority in connection 10 with any contract or statute; or any lien upon or deposits of any assets to secure performance of bids, trade contracts, leases or statutory obligations; (10) any lien upon any property or assets created at the time of acquisition of such property or assets by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary or within one year after such time to secure all or a portion of the purchase price for such property or assets or debt incurred to finance such purchase price, whether such debt was incurred prior to, at the time of or within one year after the date of such acquisition; or any lien upon any property or assets to secure all or part of the cost of construction, development, repair or improvements thereon or to secure debt incurred prior to, at the time of, or within one year after completion of such construction, development, repair or improvements or the commencement of full operations thereof (whichever is later), to provide funds for any such purpose; (11) any lien upon any property or assets existing thereon at the time of the acquisition thereof by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary and any lien upon any property or assets of a person existing thereon at the time such person becomes a Subsidiary by acquisition, merger or otherwise; provided that, in each case, such lien only encumbers the property or assets so acquired or owned by such person at the time such person becomes a Subsidiary; (12) liens imposed by law or order as a result of any proceeding before any court or regulatory body that is being contested in good faith, and liens which secure a judgment or other court-ordered award or settlement as to which the Guarantor or the applicable Subsidiary has not exhausted its appellate rights; (13) any extension, renewal, refinancing, refunding or replacement (or successive extensions, renewals, refinancing, refunding or replacements) of liens, in whole or in part, referred to in clauses (1) through (12) above; provided, however, that any such extension, renewal, refinancing, refunding or replacement lien shall be limited to the property or assets covered by the lien extended, renewed, refinanced, refunded or replaced and that the obligations secured by any such extension, renewal, refinancing, refunding or replacement lien shall be in an amount not greater than the amount of the obligations secured by the lien extended, renewed, refinanced, refunded or replaced and any expenses of the Guarantor and its Subsidiaries (including any premium) incurred in connection with such extension, renewal, refinancing, refunding or replacement; or (14) any lien resulting from the deposit of moneys or evidence of indebtedness in trust for the purpose of defeasing debt of the Guarantor or any Subsidiary. "Principal Property" means, whether owned or leased on the date of the Indenture or thereafter acquired: (1) any pipeline assets of the Guarantor or any Subsidiary, including any related facilities employed in the transportation, distribution, storage or marketing of refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals, that are located in the United States of America or any territory or political subdivision thereof; and (2) any processing or manufacturing plant or terminal owned or leased by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary that is located in the United States or any territory or political subdivision thereof, except, in the case of either of the foregoing clauses (1) or (2): (a) any such assets consisting of inventories, furniture, office fixtures and equipment (including data processing equipment), vehicles and equipment used on, or useful with, vehicles; and (b) any such assets, plant or terminal which, in the opinion of the board of directors of the managing member of the Issuer, is not material in relation to the activities of the Issuer or of the Guarantor and its Subsidiaries taken as a whole. "Subsidiary" means: (1) the Issuer; or (2) any corporation, association or other business entity of which more than 50% of the total voting power of the equity interests entitled (without regard to the occurrence of any contingency) to vote in the 11 election of directors, managers or trustees thereof or any partnership of which more than 50% of the partners' equity interests (considering all partners' equity interests as a single class) is, in each case, at the time owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Guarantor, the Issuer or one or more of the other Subsidiaries of the Guarantor or the Issuer or combination thereof. Notwithstanding the preceding, under the Indenture, the Guarantor may, and may permit any Subsidiary to, create, assume, incur, or suffer to exist any lien (other than a Permitted Lien) upon any Principal Property or capital stock of a Restricted Subsidiary to secure debt of the Guarantor, the Issuer or any other person (other than the debt securities), without securing the debt securities, provided that the aggregate principal amount of all debt then outstanding secured by such lien and all similar liens, together with all Attributable Indebtedness from Sale-Leaseback Transactions (excluding Sale-Leaseback Transactions permitted by clauses (1) through (4), inclusive, of the first paragraph of the restriction on sale-leasebacks covenant described below) does not exceed 10% of Consolidated Net Tangible Assets. Restriction on Sale-Leasebacks. The Indenture provides that the Guarantor will not, and will not permit any Subsidiary to, engage in the sale or transfer by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary of any Principal Property to a person (other than the Issuer or a Subsidiary) and the taking back by the Guarantor or any Subsidiary, as the case may be, of a lease of such Principal Property (a "Sale-Leaseback Transaction"), unless: (1) such Sale-Leaseback Transaction occurs within one year from the date of completion of the acquisition of the Principal Property subject thereto or the date of the completion of construction, development or substantial repair or improvement, or commencement of full operations on such Principal Property, whichever is later; (2) the Sale-Leaseback Transaction involves a lease for a period, including renewals, of not more than three years; (3) the Guarantor or such Subsidiary would be entitled to incur debt secured by a lien on the Principal Property subject thereto in a principal amount equal to or exceeding the Attributable Indebtedness from such Sale-Leaseback Transaction without equally and ratably securing the debt securities; or (4) the Guarantor or such Subsidiary, within a one-year period after such Sale-Leaseback Transaction, applies or causes to be applied an amount not less than the Attributable Indebtedness from such Sale-Leaseback Transaction to (a) the prepayment, repayment, redemption, reduction or retirement of any debt of the Guarantor or any Subsidiary that is not subordinated to the debt securities, or (b) the expenditure or expenditures for Principal Property used or to be used in the ordinary course of business of the Guarantor or its Subsidiaries. "Attributable Indebtedness," when used with respect to any Sale-Leaseback Transaction, means, as at the time of determination, the present value (discounted at the rate set forth or implicit in the terms of the lease included in such transaction) of the total obligations of the lessee for rental payments (other than amounts required to be paid on account of property taxes, maintenance, repairs, insurance, assessments, utilities, operating and labor costs and other items that do not constitute payments for property rights) during the remaining term of the lease included in such Sale-Leaseback Transaction (including any period for which such lease has been extended). In the case of any lease that is terminable by the lessee upon the payment of a penalty or other termination payment, such amount shall be the lesser of the amount determined assuming termination upon the first date such lease may be terminated (in which case the amount shall also include the amount of the penalty or termination payment, but no rent shall be considered as required to be paid under such lease subsequent to the first date upon which it may be so terminated) or the amount determined assuming no such termination. Notwithstanding the preceding, under the Indenture the Guarantor may, and may permit any Subsidiary to, effect any Sale-Leaseback Transaction that is not excepted by clauses (1) through (4), inclusive, of the first paragraph under "-Restrictions on Sale-Leasebacks," provided that the Attributable Indebtedness from such Sale-Leaseback Transaction, together with the aggregate principal amount of all other such Attributable 12 Indebtedness deemed to be outstanding in respect of all Sale-Leaseback Transactions and all outstanding debt (other than the debt securities) secured by liens (other than Permitted Liens) upon Principal Properties or upon capital stock of any Restricted Subsidiary, do not exceed 10% of Consolidated Net Tangible Assets. Merger, Consolidation or Sale of Assets. The Indenture provides that each of the Guarantor and the Issuer may, without the consent of the holders of any of the debt securities, consolidate with or sell, lease, convey all or substantially all of its assets to, or merge with or into, any partnership, limited liability company or corporation if: (1) the entity surviving any such consolidation or merger or to which such assets shall have been transferred (the "successor") is either the Guarantor or the Issuer, as applicable, or the successor is a domestic partnership, limited liability company or corporation and expressly assumes all the Guarantor's or the Issuer's, as the case may be, obligations and liabilities under the Indenture and the debt securities (in the case of the Issuer) and the Guarantee (in the case of the Guarantor); (2) immediately after giving effect to the transaction no Default or Event of Default has occurred and is continuing; and (3) the Issuer and the Guarantor have delivered to the Trustee an officers' certificate and an opinion of counsel, each stating that such consolidation, merger or transfer complies with the Indenture. The successor will be substituted for the Guarantor or the Issuer, as the case may be, in the Indenture with the same effect as if it had been an original party to the Indenture. Thereafter, the successor may exercise the rights and powers of the Guarantor or the Issuer, as the case may be, under the Indenture, in its name or in its own name. If the Guarantor or the Issuer sells or transfers all or substantially all of its assets, it will be released from all liabilities and obligations under the Indenture and under the debt securities (in the case of the Issuer) and the Guarantee (in the case of the Guarantor) except that no such release will occur in the case of a lease of all or substantially all of its assets. Events of Default Each of the following will be an Event of Default under the Indenture with respect to a series of debt securities: (1) default in any payment of interest on any debt securities of that series when due, continued for 30 days; (2) default in the payment of principal of or premium, if any, on any debt securities of that series when due at its stated maturity, upon optional redemption, upon declaration or otherwise; (3) failure by the Guarantor or the Issuer to comply for 60 days after notice with its other agreements contained in the Indenture; (4) certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency or reorganization of the Issuer or the Guarantor (the "bankruptcy provisions"); or (5) the Guarantee ceases to be in full force and effect or is declared null and void in a judicial proceeding or the Guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligations under the Indenture or the Guarantee. However, a default under clause (3) of this paragraph will not constitute an Event of Default until the Trustee or the holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series notify the Issuer and the Guarantor of the default such default is not cured within the time specified in clause (3) of this paragraph after receipt of such notice. An Event of Default for a particular series of debt securities will not necessarily constitute an Event of Default for any other series of debt securities that may be issued under the Indenture. If an Event of Default 13 (other than an Event of Default described in clause (4) above) occurs and is continuing, the Trustee by notice to the Issuer, or the holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series by notice to the Issuer and the Trustee, may, and the Trustee at the request of such holders shall, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on all the debt securities of that series to be due and payable. Upon such a declaration, such principal, premium and accrued and unpaid interest will be due and payable immediately. If an Event of Default described in clause (4) above occurs and is continuing, the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on all the debt securities will become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the Trustee or any holders. However, the effect of such provision may be limited by applicable law. The holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of a series may rescind any such acceleration with respect to the debt securities of that series and its consequences if rescission would not conflict with any judgment or decree of a court of competent jurisdiction and all existing Events of Default with respect to that series, other than the nonpayment of the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the debt securities of that series that have become due solely by such declaration of acceleration, have been cured or waived. Subject to the provisions of the Indenture relating to the duties of the Trustee, if an Event of Default with respect to a series of debt securities occurs and is continuing, the Trustee will be under no obligation to exercise any of the rights or powers under the Indenture at the request or direction of any of the holders of debt securities of that series, unless such holders have offered to the Trustee reasonable indemnity or security against any loss, liability or expense. Except to enforce the right to receive payment of principal, premium, if any, or interest when due, no holder of debt securities of any series may pursue any remedy with respect to the Indenture or the debt securities of that series unless: (1) such holder has previously given the Trustee notice that an Event of Default with respect to the debt securities of that series is continuing; (2) holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series have requested the Trustee to pursue the remedy; (3) such holders have offered the Trustee reasonable security or indemnity against any loss, liability or expense; (4) the Trustee has not complied with such request within 60 days after the receipt of the request and the offer of security or indemnity; and (5) the holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series have not given the Trustee a direction that, in the opinion of the Trustee, is inconsistent with such request within such 60-day period. Subject to certain restrictions, the holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of each series have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee or of exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee with respect to that series of debt securities. The Trustee, however, may refuse to follow any direction that conflicts with law or the Indenture or that the Trustee determines is unduly prejudicial to the rights of any other holder of debt securities of that series or that would involve the Trustee in personal liability. The Indenture provides that if a Default (that is, an event that is, or after notice or the passage of time would be, an Event of Default) with respect to the debt securities of a particular series occurs and is continuing and is known to the Trustee, the Trustee must mail to each holder of debt securities of that series notice of the Default within 90 days after it occurs. Except in the case of a Default in the payment of principal of, premium, if any, or interest on the debt securities of that series, the Trustee may withhold notice, but only if and so long as the Trustee in good faith determines that withholding notice is in the interests of the holders of debt securities of that series. In addition, the Issuer is required to deliver to the Trustee, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year, an officers' certificate as to compliance with all covenants in the Indenture and indicating whether the 14 signers thereof know of any Default or Event of Default that occurred during the previous year. The Issuer also is required to deliver to the Trustee, within 30 days after the occurrence thereof, an officers' certificate specifying any Default or Event of Default, its status and what action the Issuer is taking or proposes to take in respect thereof. Amendments and Waivers Amendments of the Indenture may be made by the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Trustee with the consent of the holders of a majority in principal amount of all debt securities of each series affected thereby then outstanding under the Indenture (including consents obtained in connection with a tender offer or exchange offer for the debt securities). However, without the consent of each holder of outstanding debt securities affected thereby, no amendment may, among other things: (1) reduce the percentage in principal amount of debt securities whose holders must consent to an amendment; (2) reduce the stated rate of or extend the stated time for payment of interest on any debt securities; (3) reduce the principal of or extend the stated maturity of any debt securities; (4) reduce the premium payable upon the redemption of any debt securities or change the time at which any debt securities may be redeemed; (5) make any debt securities payable in money other than that stated in the debt securities; (6) impair the right of any holder to receive payment of, premium, if any, principal of and interest on such holder's debt securities on or after the due dates therefor or to institute suit for the enforcement of any payment on or with respect to such holder's debt securities; (7) make any change in the amendment provisions which require each holder's consent or in the waiver provisions; (8) release any security that may have been granted in respect of the debt securities; or (9) release the Guarantor or modify the Guarantee in any manner adverse to the holders. The holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of each series affected thereby, may waive compliance by the Issuer and the Guarantor with certain restrictive covenants on behalf of all holders of debt securities of such series, including those described under "-Certain Covenants-Limitations on Liens" and "-Certain Covenants-Restriction on Sale-Leasebacks." The holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of each series affected thereby, on behalf of all such holders, may waive any past Default or Event of Default with respect to that series (including any such waiver obtained in connection with a tender offer or exchange offer for the debt securities), except a Default or Event of Default in the payment of principal, premium or interest or in respect of a provision that under the Indenture that cannot be amended without the consent of all holders of the series of debt securities that is affected. Without the consent of any holder, the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Trustee may amend the Indenture to: (1) cure any ambiguity, omission, defect or inconsistency; (2) provide for the assumption by a successor of the obligations of the Guarantor or the Issuer under the Indenture; (3) provide for uncertificated debt securities in addition to or in place of certificated debt securities (provided that the uncertificated debt securities are issued in registered form for purposes of Section 163(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Internal Revenue Code"), or in a manner such that the uncertificated debt securities are described in Section 163(f)(2)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code); 15 (4) add or release guarantees by any Subsidiary with respect to the debt securities, in either case as provided in the Indenture; (5) secure the debt securities or a guarantee; (6) add to the covenants of the Guarantor or the Issuer for the benefit of the holders or surrender any right or power conferred upon the Guarantor or the Issuer; (7) make any change that does not adversely affect the rights of any holder; (8) comply with any requirement of the Commission in connection with the qualification of the Indenture under the Trust Indenture Act; and (9) issue any other series of debt securities under the Indenture. The consent of the holders is not necessary under the Indenture to approve the particular form of any proposed amendment. It is sufficient if such consent approves the substance of the proposed amendment. After an amendment requiring consent of the holders becomes effective, the Issuer is required to mail to the holders of an affected series a notice briefly describing such amendment. However, the failure to give such notice to all such holders, or any defect therein, will not impair or affect the validity of the amendment. Defeasance and Discharge The Issuer at any time may terminate all its obligations under the Indenture as they relate to a series of debt securities ("legal defeasance"), except for certain obligations, including those respecting the defeasance trust and obligations to register the transfer or exchange of the debt securities of that series, to replace mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen debt securities of that series and to maintain a registrar and paying agent in respect of such debt securities. The Issuer at any time may terminate its obligations under covenants described under "-Certain Covenants" (other than "Merger, Consolidation or Sale of Assets") and the bankruptcy provisions with respect to the Guarantor, and the Guarantee provision, described under "-Events of Default" above with respect to a series of debt securities ("covenant defeasance"). The Issuer may exercise its legal defeasance option notwithstanding its prior exercise of its covenant defeasance option. If the Issuer exercises its legal defeasance option, payment of the defeased series of debt securities may not be accelerated because of an Event of Default with respect thereto. If the Issuer exercises its covenant defeasance option, payment of the affected series of debt securities may not be accelerated because of an Event of Default specified in clause (3), (4), (with respect only to the Guarantor) or (5) under "-Events of Default" above. If the Issuer exercises either its legal defeasance option or its covenant defeasance option, each guarantee will terminate with respect to the debt securities of the defeased series and any security that may have been granted with respect to such debt securities will be released. In order to exercise either defeasance option, the Issuer must irrevocably deposit in trust (the "defeasance trust") with the Trustee money, U.S. Government Obligations (as defined in the Indenture) or a combination thereof for the payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest on the relevant series of debt securities to redemption or maturity, as the case may be, and must comply with certain other conditions, including delivery to the Trustee of an opinion of counsel (subject to customary exceptions and exclusions) to the effect that holders of that series of debt securities will not recognize income, gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of such deposit and defeasance and will be subject to federal income tax on the same amounts and in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such defeasance had not occurred. In the case of legal defeasance only, such opinion of counsel must be based on a ruling of the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") or other change in applicable federal income tax law. 16 In the event of any legal defeasance, holders of the debt securities of the relevant series would be entitled to look only to the trust fund for payment of principal of and any premium and interest on their debt securities until maturity. Although the amount of money and U.S. Government Obligations on deposit with the Trustee would be intended to be sufficient to pay amounts due on the debt securities of a defeased series at the time of their stated maturity, if the Issuer exercises its covenant defeasance option for the debt securities of any series and the debt securities are declared due and payable because of the occurrence of an Event of Default, such amount may not be sufficient to pay amounts due on the debt securities of that series at the time of the acceleration resulting from such Event of Default. The Issuer would remain liable for such payments, however. In addition, the Issuer may discharge all its obligations under the Indenture with respect to debt securities of any series, other than its obligation to register the transfer of and exchange notes of that series, provided that it either: • delivers all outstanding debt securities of that series to the Trustee for cancellation; or • all such debt securities not so delivered for cancellation have either become due and payable or will become due and payable at their stated maturity within one year or are called for redemption within one year, and in the case of this bullet point the Issuer has deposited with the Trustee in trust an amount of cash sufficient to pay the entire indebtedness of such debt securities, including interest to the stated maturity or applicable redemption date. Subordination Debt securities of a series may be subordinated to our Senior Indebtedness, which we define generally to include all notes or other evidences of indebtedness for money borrowed by the Issuer, including guarantees, that are not expressly subordinate or junior in right of payment to any other indebtedness of the Issuer. Subordinated debt securities and the Guarantor's guarantee thereof will be subordinate in right of payment, to the extent and in the manner set forth in the Indenture and the prospectus supplement relating to such series, to the prior payment of all indebtedness of the Issuer and Guarantor that is designated as "Senior Indebtedness" with respect to the series. The holders of Senior Indebtedness of the Issuer will receive payment in full of the Senior Indebtedness before holders of subordinated debt securities will receive any payment of principal, premium or interest with respect to the subordinated debt securities: • upon any payment of distribution of our assets of the Issuer to its creditors; • upon a total or partial liquidation or dissolution of the Issuer; or • in a bankruptcy, receivership or similar proceeding relating to the Issuer or its property. Until the Senior Indebtedness is paid in full, any distribution to which holders of subordinated debt securities would otherwise be entitled will be made to the holders of Senior Indebtedness, except that such holders may receive units representing limited partner interests and any debt securities that are subordinated to Senior Indebtedness to at least the same extent as the subordinated debt securities. If the Issuer does not pay any principal, premium or interest with respect to Senior Indebtedness within any applicable grace period (including at maturity), or any other default on Senior Indebtedness occurs and the maturity of the Senior Indebtedness is accelerated in accordance with its terms, the Issuer may not: • make any payments of principal, premium, if any, or interest with respect to subordinated debt securities; • make any deposit for the purpose of defeasance of the subordinated debt securities; or 17 • repurchase, redeem or otherwise retire any subordinated debt securities, except that in the case of subordinated debt securities that provide for a mandatory sinking fund, we may deliver subordinated debt securities to the Trustee in satisfaction of our sinking fund obligation, unless, in either case, • the default has been cured or waived and the declaration of acceleration has been rescinded; • the Senior Indebtedness has been paid in full in cash; or • the Issuer and the Trustee receive written notice approving the payment from the representatives of each issue of "Designated Senior Indebtedness." Generally, "Designated Senior Indebtedness" will include: • indebtedness for borrowed money under a bank credit agreement, called "Bank Indebtedness"; and • any specified issue of Senior Indebtedness of at least $100 million. During the continuance of any default, other than a default described in the immediately preceding paragraph, that may cause the maturity of any Senior Indebtedness to be accelerated immediately without further notice, other than any notice required to effect such acceleration, or the expiration of any applicable grace periods, the Issuer may not pay the subordinated debt securities for a period called the "Payment Blockage Period." A Payment Blockage Period will commence on the receipt by us and the Trustee of written notice of the default, called a "Blockage Notice," from the representative of any Designated Senior Indebtedness specifying an election to effect a Payment Blockage Period. The Payment Blockage Period may be terminated before its expiration: • by written notice from the person or persons who gave the Blockage Notice; • by repayment in full in cash of the Senior Indebtedness with respect to which the Blockage Notice was given; or • if the default giving rise to the Payment Blockage Period is no longer continuing. Unless the holders of Senior Indebtedness shall have accelerated the maturity of the Senior Indebtedness, we may resume payments on the subordinated debt securities after the expiration of the Payment Blockage Period. Generally, not more than one Blockage Notice may be given in any period of 360 consecutive days unless the first Blockage Notice within the 360-day period is given by holders of Designated Senior Indebtedness, other than Bank Indebtedness, in which case the representative of the Bank Indebtedness may give another Blockage Notice within the period. The total number of days during which any one or more Payment Blockage Periods are in effect, however, may not exceed an aggregate of 179 days during any period of 360 consecutive days. After all Senior Indebtedness is paid in full and until the subordinated debt securities are paid in full, holders of the subordinated debt securities shall be subrogated to the rights of holders of Senior Indebtedness to receive distributions applicable to Senior Indebtedness. By reason of the subordination, in the event of insolvency, our creditors who are holders of Senior Indebtedness, as well as certain of our general creditors, may recover more, ratably, than the holders of the subordinated debt securities. Form and Denomination Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement, the debt securities of a series will be issued as Registered Securities in denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiple thereof. 18 Book-Entry System Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement, we will issue the debt securities in the form of one or more global securities in fully registered form initially in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), or such other name as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC. Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement, the global securities will be deposited with the Trustee as custodian for DTC and may not be transferred except as a whole by DTC to a nominee of DTC or by a nominee of DTC to DTC or another nominee of DTC or by DTC or any nominee to a successor of DTC or a nominee of such successor. DTC has advised us as follows: • DTC is a limited-purpose trust company organized under the New York Banking Law, a "banking organization" within the meaning of the New York Banking Law, a member of the Federal Reserve System, a "clearing corporation" within the meaning of the New York Uniform Commercial Code, and a "clearing agency" registered pursuant to the provisions of Section 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). • DTC holds securities that its participants deposit with DTC and facilitates the post-trade settlement among direct participants of sales and other securities transactions in deposited securities, such as transfers and pledges, through electronic computerized book-entry transfers and pledges between direct participants' accounts, thereby eliminating the need for physical movement of securities certificates. • Direct participants include both U.S. and non-U.S. securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies, clearing corporations and certain other organizations. • DTC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"). DTCC is the holding company for DTC, National Securities Clearing Corporation and Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, all of which are registered clearing agencies. DTCC is owned by the users of its regulated subsidiaries. • Access to the DTC system is also available to others such as both U.S. and non-U.S. securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies, and clearing corporations that clear through or maintain a custodial relationship with a direct participant, either directly or indirectly. • The rules applicable to DTC and its direct and indirect participants are on file with the Commission. Purchases of debt securities under the DTC system must be made by or through direct participants, which will receive a credit for the debt securities on DTC's records. The ownership interest of each actual purchaser of debt securities is in turn to be recorded on the direct and indirect participants' records. Beneficial owners of the debt securities will not receive written confirmation from DTC of their purchase, but beneficial owners are expected to receive written confirmations providing details of the transaction, as well as periodic statements of their holdings, from the direct or indirect participant through which the beneficial owner entered into the transaction. Transfers of ownership interests in the debt securities are to be accomplished by entries made on the books of direct and indirect participants acting on behalf of beneficial owners. Beneficial owners will not receive certificates representing their ownership interests in the debt securities, except in the event that use of the book-entry system for the debt securities is discontinued. To facilitate subsequent transfers, all debt securities deposited by direct participants with DTC are registered in the name of DTC's partnership nominee, Cede & Co., or such other name as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC. The deposit of debt securities with DTC and their registration in the name of Cede & Co. or such other DTC nominee do not effect any change in beneficial ownership. DTC has no knowledge of the actual beneficial owners of the debt securities; DTC's records reflect only the identity of the direct participants to whose accounts such debt securities are credited, which may or may not be the beneficial owners. The direct and indirect participants will remain responsible for keeping account of their holdings on behalf of their customers. 19 Conveyance of notices and other communications by DTC to direct participants, by, direct participants to indirect participants, and by direct participants and indirect participants to beneficial owners will be governed by arrangements among them, subject to any statutory or regulatory requirements as may be in effect from time to time. Neither DTC nor Cede & Co. (nor any other DTC nominee) will consent or vote with respect to the global securities. Under its usual procedures, DTC mails an omnibus proxy to the issuer as soon as possible after the record date. The omnibus proxy assigns Cede & Co.'s consenting or voting rights to those direct participants to whose accounts the debt securities are credited on the record date (identified in the listing attached to the omnibus proxy). All payments on the global securities will be made to Cede & Co., as holder of record, or such other nominee as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC. DTC's practice is to credit direct participants' accounts upon DTC's receipt of funds and corresponding detail information from us or the Trustee on payment dates in accordance with their respective holdings shown on DTC's records. Payments by participants to beneficial owners will be governed by standing instructions and customary practices, as is the case with securities held for the accounts of customers in bearer form or registered in "street name," and will be the responsibility of such participant and not of DTC, us or the Trustee, subject to any statutory or regulatory requirements as may be in effect from time to time. Payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest to Cede & Co. (or such other nominee as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC) shall be the responsibility of us or the Trustee. Disbursement of such payments to direct participants shall be the responsibility of DTC, and disbursement of such payments to the beneficial owners shall be the responsibility of direct and indirect participants. DTC may discontinue providing its service as securities depositary with respect to the debt securities at any time by giving reasonable notice to us or the Trustee. In addition, we may decide to discontinue use of the system of book-entry transfers through DTC (or a successor securities depositary). Under such circumstances, in the event that a successor securities depositary is not obtained, note certificates in fully registered form are required to be printed and delivered to beneficial owners of the global securities representing such debt securities. Neither we nor the Trustee will have any responsibility or obligation to direct or indirect participants, or the persons for whom they act as nominees, with respect to the accuracy of the records of DTC, its nominee or any participant with respect to any ownership interest in the debt securities, or payments to, or the providing of notice to participants or beneficial owners. So long as the debt securities are in DTC's book-entry system, secondary market trading activity in the debt securities will settle in immediately available funds. All payments on the debt securities issued as global securities will be made by us in immediately available funds. The information in this section concerning DTC and DTC's book-entry system has been obtained from sources that we believe to be reliable, but we take no responsibility for the accuracy thereof. Limitations on Issuance of Bearer Securities The debt securities of a series may be issued as Registered Securities (which will be registered as to principal and interest in the register maintained by the registrar for the debt securities) or Bearer Securities (which will be transferable only by delivery). If the debt securities are issuable as Bearer Securities, certain special limitations and conditions will apply. In compliance with United States federal income tax laws and regulations, we and any underwriter, agent or dealer participating in an offering of Bearer Securities will agree that, in connection with the original issuance of the Bearer Securities and during the period ending 40 days after the issue date, they will not offer, sell or deliver any such Bearer Securities, directly or indirectly, to a United States Person (as defined below) or to any person within the United States, except to the extent permitted under United States Treasury regulations. 20 Bearer Securities will bear a legend to the following effect: "Any United States person who holds this obligation will be subject to limitations under the United States federal income tax laws, including the limitations provided in Sections 165(j) and 1287(a) of the Internal Revenue Code." The sections referred to in the legend provide that, with certain exceptions, a United States taxpayer who holds Bearer Securities will not be allowed to deduct any loss with respect to, and will not be eligible for capital gain treatment with respect to any gain realized on the sale, exchange, redemption or other disposition of, the Bearer Securities. For this purpose, "United States" includes the United States of America and its possessions, and "United States person" means a citizen or resident of the United States, a corporation, partnership or other entity created or organized in or under the laws of the United States, or an estate or trust the income of which is subject to United States federal income taxation regardless of its source. Pending the availability of a definitive global security or individual Bearer Securities, as the case may be, debt securities that are issuable as Bearer Securities may initially be represented by a single temporary global security, without interest coupons, to be deposited with a common depositary for the Euroclear System as operated by Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream", formerly Cedelbank), for credit to the accounts designated by or on behalf of the purchasers thereof. Following the availability of a definitive global security in bearer form, without coupons attached, or individual Bearer Securities and subject to any further limitations described in the applicable prospectus supplement, the temporary global security will be exchangeable for interests in the definitive global security or for the individual Bearer Securities, respectively, only upon receipt of a "Certificate of Non-U.S. Beneficial Ownership," which is a certificate to the effect that a beneficial interest in a temporary global security is owned by a person that is not a United States Person or is owned by or through a financial institution in compliance with applicable United States Treasury regulations. No Bearer Security will be delivered in or to the United States. If so specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, interest on a temporary global security will be paid to each of Euroclear and Clearstream with respect to that portion of the temporary global security held for its account, but only upon receipt as of the relevant interest payment date of a Certificate of Non-U.S. Beneficial Ownership. No Recourse Against General Partner The Guarantor's general partner and its directors, officers, employees and members, as such, shall have no liability for any obligations of the Issuer or the Guarantor under the debt securities, the Indenture or the guarantee or for any claim based on, in respect of, or by reason of, such obligations or their creation. Each holder by accepting a note waives and releases all such liability. The waiver and release are part of the consideration for issuance of the debt securities. Such waiver may not be effective to waive liabilities under the federal securities laws, and it is the view of the Commission that such a waiver is against public policy. Concerning the Trustee The Indenture contains certain limitations on the right of the Trustee, should it become our creditor, to obtain payment of claims in certain cases, or to realize for its own account on certain property received in respect of any such claim as security or otherwise. The Trustee is permitted to engage in certain other transactions. However, if it acquires any conflicting interest within the meaning of the Trust Indenture Act, it must eliminate the conflict or resign as Trustee. The holders of a majority in principal amount of all outstanding debt securities (or if more than one series of debt securities under the Indenture is affected thereby, all series so affected, voting as a single class) will have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for exercising any remedy or power available to the Trustee for the debt securities or all such series so affected. If an Event of Default occurs and is not cured under the Indenture and is known to the Trustee, the Trustee shall exercise such of the rights and powers vested in it by the Indenture and use the same degree of care and skill 21 in its exercise as a prudent person would exercise or use under the circumstances in the conduct of his own affairs. Subject to such provisions, the Trustee will not be under any obligation to exercise any of its rights or powers under the Indenture at the request of any of the holders of debt securities unless they shall have offered to such Trustee reasonable security and indemnity. U.S. Bank National Association is the Trustee under the Indenture for the 3.300% Senior Notes due 2053 issued on September 15, 2021 and any series of debt securities issued after such notes and has been appointed by the Issuer as Registrar and Paying Agent with regard to such debt securities. U.S. Bank National Association is a lender under the Issuer's credit facilities. Governing Law The Indenture, the debt securities and the guarantee are governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York. 22 Attachments Original Link

