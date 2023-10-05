Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the third quarter of 2023 of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid on November 14, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business October 31, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.3% increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2022.