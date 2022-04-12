Log in
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 08:32:07 am EDT
26.20 USD    0.00%
08:43aENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : EPD Analyst Conference
PU
04/11Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day
BU
04/07Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
Enterprise Products Partners L P : EPD Analyst Conference

04/12/2022 | 08:43am EDT
ForwardLooking Statements

This presentation contains forwardlooking statements based on the beliefs of the company, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to our management team (including information published by third parties). When used in this presentation, words such as "anticipate," "project," "expect," "plan," "seek," "goal," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "may," "scheduled," "pending," "potential" and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations, are intended to identify forwardlooking statements.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forwardlooking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. You should not put undue reliance on any forwardlooking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Forwardlooking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, including insufficient cash from operations, adverse market conditions, governmental regulations, the possibility that tax or other costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition and other risk factors discussed in our latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forwardlooking statements attributable to Enterprise or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein, in such filings and in our future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise our forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EPD Analyst Meeting Agenda

Opening

Jim Teague, Randy Fowler

Supply & Demand Fundamentals

Tony Chovanec

Commercial

Brent Secrest, Natalie Gayden, Tug Hanley, Justin Kleiderer, Chris D'Anna

Project 11

Bob Sanders

Q&A & Break

Operations, Environmental, Safety & Evolutionary Technologies

Operations, Environmental & Safety

Graham Bacon, Angie Murray, Magnus Ohlsson, Chris Pipkin

Energy Evolution Trends & Evolutionary Technologies

Chris Nelly, Tony Chovanec, Angie Murray, Carrie Weaver

Finance & Cybersecurity

Chris Nelly, Daniel Boss

Q&A

OPENING REMARKS

Jim Teague, CoCEO

Randy Fowler, CoCEO & CFO

U.S. Oil & Gas Industry - We're Still Standing!

A 10Year Dichotomy 2012 to 2021

  • U.S. oil & gas industry persevered through a paradoxical decade 2012-2021

    • U.S. oil price began decade at $103/Bbl; averaged $65.38

    • U.S. natural gas price began decade at $2.99/MMBtu; averaged $3.05

  • Innovation, U.S. Energy Independence / Competitiveness, Job Creation

    • U.S. crude oil production bottomed at 4.7 MMBpd in October 2008

    • U.S. oil & gas industry begins applying horizontal fracking technology to crude oil reservoirs in the Eagle Ford and Bakken in 2007 and then in the Permian Basin in 2013 - a game changer!

    • Low cost U.S. crude oil and natural gas result in

      • o $1.5 trillion economic windfall (2012-2021) for U.S. consumers thru lower energy bills

      • o Natural gas & NGLs improve competitiveness, leads to renaissance of domestic petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, resulting in over $200 billion of capital investment

  • Oil & gas products integral to modern civilization, health and prosperity

  • During the decade, U.S. transitions from a 10 MMBpd importer of crude oil to a net exporter of hydrocarbons in 2019

    • Energy independence enhances U.S. geopolitical strength

    • U.S. LPG (propane) exports significantly reduce global energy poverty and emissions

  • U.S. is cleanest producer of hydrocarbons in the world and getting cleaner

  • U.S. crude oil production peaks at 12.9 MMBpd in December 2019

  • U.S. becomes world's largest exporter of natural gas and LPG

Sources: EIA, Bloomberg and EPD Fundamentals

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Products Partners LP published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
