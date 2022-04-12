Enterprise Products Partners L P : EPD Analyst Conference

Forward‐Looking Statements

EPD Analyst Meeting Agenda

Opening

Jim Teague, Randy Fowler

Supply & Demand Fundamentals

Tony Chovanec

Commercial

Brent Secrest, Natalie Gayden, Tug Hanley, Justin Kleiderer, Chris D'Anna

Project 11

Bob Sanders

Q&A & Break

Operations, Environmental, Safety & Evolutionary Technologies

Operations, Environmental & Safety

Graham Bacon, Angie Murray, Magnus Ohlsson, Chris Pipkin

Energy Evolution Trends & Evolutionary Technologies

Chris Nelly, Tony Chovanec, Angie Murray, Carrie Weaver

Finance & Cybersecurity

Chris Nelly, Daniel Boss

Q&A

OPENING REMARKS

Jim Teague, Co‐CEO

Randy Fowler, Co‐CEO & CFO

U.S. Oil & Gas Industry - We're Still Standing!

A 10‐Year Dichotomy 2012 to 2021

• U.S. oil & gas industry persevered through a paradoxical decade 2012-2021  U.S. oil price began decade at $103/Bbl; averaged $65.38  U.S. natural gas price began decade at $2.99/MMBtu; averaged $3.05

• Innovation, U.S. Energy Independence / Competitiveness, Job Creation  U.S. crude oil production bottomed at 4.7 MMBpd in October 2008  U.S. oil & gas industry begins applying horizontal fracking technology to crude oil reservoirs in the Eagle Ford and Bakken in 2007 and then in the Permian Basin in 2013 - a game changer!  Low cost U.S. crude oil and natural gas result in o $1.5 trillion economic windfall (2012-2021) for U.S. consumers thru lower energy bills o Natural gas & NGLs improve competitiveness, leads to renaissance of domestic petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, resulting in over $200 billion of capital investment

• Oil & gas products integral to modern civilization, health and prosperity

• During the decade, U.S. transitions from a 10 MMBpd importer of crude oil to a net exporter of hydrocarbons in 2019  Energy independence enhances U.S. geopolitical strength  U.S. LPG (propane) exports significantly reduce global energy poverty and emissions

• U.S. is cleanest producer of hydrocarbons in the world and getting cleaner

• U.S. crude oil production peaks at 12.9 MMBpd in December 2019

• U.S. becomes world's largest exporter of natural gas and LPG

Sources: EIA, Bloomberg and EPD Fundamentals