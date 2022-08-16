Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
27.13 USD   -0.07%
07:14aENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
08/12Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
08/10INSIDER BUY : Calumet Specialty Products Partners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enterprise Products Partners L P : Investor Deck

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR DECK

August 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of the company,

as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to our management team (including information published by third parties). When used in this presentation, words such as "anticipate," "project," "expect," "plan," "seek," "goal," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "may," "scheduled," "potential" and

similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, including insufficient cash from operations, adverse market conditions, governmental regulations, the possibility that tax or other costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition and other risk factors discussed in our latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements attributable to Enterprise or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein, in such filings and in our future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© All Rights Reserved. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

enterpriseproducts.com

Page 2

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NGLs, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Petrochemicals and Refined Products

Fully integrated

midstream

energy company

>50,000 miles of NGL, crude oil,

24 natural gas processing facilities;

natural gas, petrochemicals and

18 fractionators; 7 splitters;

refined products pipelines

11 condensate distillation facilities;

>260 MMBbls of NGL, petrochemical,

1 PDH facility; 2 iBDH facilities

refined products and crude oil and

19 deepwater docks handling

14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity

NGLs, petrochemicals, crude oil

and refined products

© All Rights Reserved. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

enterpriseproducts.com

Page 3

Why EPD?

Diversified & built for the long run

Geographic, Product

and Market Diversification

Average

Return on Invested

Capital(1):

12%

over the last 10 years

Market Capitalization:

≈$56B

Enterprise Value:

≈$87B

Average Daily Trading Value:

(last 20 days)

≈$156MM

as of August 4, 2022

2022

$1.90/unit

2Q 2022 distribution annualized

1.9x distribution coverage(2)

≈$1.6B

2022 Growth CAPEX (estimated)

$2B buyback in place

(≈$516MM repurchased(2))

24 consecutive years of distribution increases

History of unitholder alignment through actions & ownership

32% of common units owned by

Management

Consistent in responsibly returning capital to investors:

TTM Adjusted CFFO(1): $7.6B

TTM Adjusted FCF(1): $2.7B

Adjusted CFFO Payout Ratio(1): 56%

Adjusted FCF Payout Ratio(1): 72%

TTM as of 2Q 2022

Among highest credit ratings in midstream space:

BBB+ / Baa1

TTM Leverage(1):

3.1x reported

  1. For a definition, see appendix.
  2. Through June 30, 2022

© All Rights Reserved. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

enterpriseproducts.com

Page 4

EPD Earns Fees Delivering Raw Materials Essential to Everyday Life

product &

volume

Nat. Gas

Ethane

Propane

Butanes

C5+

Crude Oil

direct

uses

downstream

activity

end uses

electric generation

heating cooking vehicle fuel industrial fuel

manufacture

fertilizer

paints

coatings

glue

heating

petchem feedstockcooking crop drying

vehicle fuel

petchem feedstock

PDH &

cracker splitters

Ethylene Propylene

food packaging

durable products

prosthetics

consumer electronics

water pipes

strong packaging

medical tubing

PPE & pharmaceuticals

insulation material

molded parts

textiles

carpets

hygiene products & tools

upholstery

detergents

films

antifreeze

helmets

diapers

bottled fuels

diluent

gasoline blending

gasoline blending

propellant

petchem feedstock

refrigerants

petchem feedstock

iBDH, HPIB

  • Octane
    Enhancement cracker

Isobutylene. &

Octane Additives

fuel additives

tires

lubricants

synthetic rubber

specialty additives

paints

textiles

sporting goods

specialty chemicals

refinery feedstock

refining

Refined

Products

gasoline

heating oil

kerosene

jet fuel asphalt lubricants synthetic rubber plastics

rayon nylon resins

© All Rights Reserved. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

enterpriseproducts.com

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enterprise Products Partners LP published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
07:14aENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
08/12Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
08/10INSIDER BUY : Calumet Specialty Products Partners
MT
08/09ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/05Calumet Specialty Products Partners Says Montana Renewables Unit Receiving $600 Million..
MT
08/05Calumet Specialty Products Partners Q2 Loss Narrows as Revenue Increases
MT
08/04INSIDER BUY : Enterprise Products Partners
MT
08/04UBS Adjusts Enterprise Products Partners Price Target to $34 From $33, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08/04Raymond James Adjusts Enterprise Products Partners' Price Target to $32 from $31, Keeps..
MT
08/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Stumble with Steep Drop by Crude Oil
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 883 M - -
Net income 2022 5 548 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 7,03%
Capitalization 59 123 M 59 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 27,13 $
Average target price 31,02 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.54%59 123
ENBRIDGE INC.11.64%86 584
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.27%50 890
KINDER MORGAN, INC.17.09%41 838
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.15%40 979
MPLX LP8.65%32 542