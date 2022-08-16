Enterprise Products Partners L P : Investor Deck

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of the company,

as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to our management team (including information published by third parties). When used in this presentation, words such as "anticipate," "project," "expect," "plan," "seek," "goal," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "may," "scheduled," "potential" and

similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, including insufficient cash from operations, adverse market conditions, governmental regulations, the possibility that tax or other costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition and other risk factors discussed in our latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements attributable to Enterprise or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein, in such filings and in our future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.