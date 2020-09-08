Log in
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. : to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy–Power Virtual Conference

09/08/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will participate in a Fireside Chat and host virtual investor meetings at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Virtual Conference Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available and may be accessed via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

A copy of the slides to be used in the meetings will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9 and may be accessed under the Investors tab on the partnership’s website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 414 M - -
Net income 2020 4 500 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 37 729 M 37 729 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 24,52 $
Last Close Price 17,26 $
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-38.71%37 729
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.12%63 843
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.97%42 750
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-36.14%30 603
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.77%25 109
MPLX LP-29.69%18 619
