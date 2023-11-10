Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report Update is now available and can be accessed on the company’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com/safety-sustainability/environmental-social-governance/. The update is also accessible directly at the following link: 2023 Sustainability Report Update.

