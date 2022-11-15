Advanced search
    EPD   US2937921078

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
24.90 USD   -0.40%
08:02aEnterprise to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference
BU
11/09Calumet Specialty Products Posts Lower Q3 Earnings, Sales Increase
MT
11/08ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Enterprise to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, is accessible on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 186 M - -
Net income 2022 5 463 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 7,63%
Capitalization 54 172 M 54 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 24,90 $
Average target price 31,20 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.39%54 172
ENBRIDGE INC.12.26%81 492
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.28%48 090
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.83%41 651
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.69%41 143
MPLX LP13.59%33 719