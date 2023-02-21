Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Entersoft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTER   GRS503003014

ENTERSOFT S.A.

(ENTER)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12:14 2023-02-20 am EST
4.130 EUR   -0.24%
03:10aEntersoft Key Financials 2022 : Acceleration of growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022, Annual Revenue up by 23%
PU
02:40aEntersoft S A : Press release - financials results 2022
PU
02:40aEntersoft S A : Corporate Presentation - FY2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entersoft Key Financials 2022: Acceleration of growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022, Annual Revenue up by 23%

02/21/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entersoft announces its key financials for fiscal year 2022:

  • Revenues of €29.6 million, increased by 23% compared to fiscal year 2021 (€24.0 million)
  • EBITDA of €9.5 million, increased by 7% compared to the same period last year (€8.9 million)
  • Earnings before Taxes of €6.7 million, stable compared to prior year 2021 (€6,6 million)
  • Cash balance of €14.8 million, compared to €10.3 million at the end of prior year 2021.

2022 was a year of intense activity for Entersoft, as we concluded 4 acquisitions in a period of 13 months, the development of our new products entered their final stages, we accelerated the entrance into new geographical and vertical markets, we created new regional remote implementation centers in Patras and Larissa and we concluded our internal restructuring and simplification plan with legal mergers in Greece and Romania.

In this framework, Entersoft consistently executed its budget, achieving strong organic and inorganic revenue growth of 23%, in a macroeconomic environment that was characterized by a rare mix of multiple volatility factors.

At the same time, the company achieved strong profitability with EBITDA margin above 30% and an exceptionally healthy base of recurring revenues of €16.7 million, compared to €14.0 million during the prior year 2021.

In the last quarter of 2022, we signed multiple notable contracts for new projects in both of the company's main geographical markets, Greece and Romania. This positive trend continued during the first months of 2023, and we believe it will lead to the acceleration of growth in this year, that started with the addition of a new acquisition of CGSoft.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entersoft SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERSOFT S.A.
03:10aEntersoft Key Financials 2022 : Acceleration of growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022,..
PU
02:40aEntersoft S A : Press release - financials results 2022
PU
02:40aEntersoft S A : Corporate Presentation - FY2022
PU
02/08Entersoft S A : Energy Delivery Solutions (a subsidiary of PPC group) chooses Entersoft
PU
01/31Entersoft S A : acquires CGSoft and enters the Property & Real Estate Management software ..
PU
01/31Entersoft S A : PRESS RELEASE - CGSoft aqcuisition
PU
01/31Entersoft S.A. acquired C.G. Soft L.T.D. for €3.5 million.
CI
2022Entersoft S A : PRESS RELEASE - SMARTWARE acquisition
PU
2022Entersoft : acceleration of growth rate in third quarter of 2022
PU
2022Entersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q3 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31,4 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
Net cash 2022 5,60 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 124 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ENTERSOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Entersoft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERSOFT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Average target price 7,25 €
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonis Kotzamanidis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pantelis N. Nikolopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Konstantinou Menegos Executive Director, Director-R&D
Charalambos Avratoglou Executive Director
Konstantinos Dimitrakopoulos Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERSOFT S.A.8.40%132
ORACLE CORPORATION6.78%235 329
SAP SE13.37%135 982
SERVICENOW INC.13.07%89 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.14%37 208
HUBSPOT, INC.39.95%19 987